Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2768 stocks valued at a total of $63.94Bil. The top holdings were SPY(0.77%), QQQ(0.69%), and XLE(0.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 2,553,145 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.2.

On 02/28/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $188.21 per share and a market cap of $54.88Bil. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.03.

The guru sold out of their 1,462,556-share investment in NYSE:CI. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $316.43 during the quarter.

On 02/28/2023, The Cigna Group traded for a price of $296.36 per share and a market cap of $88.04Bil. The stock has returned 29.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Cigna Group has a price-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. bought 2,343,460 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 2,343,461. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.29000000000001.

On 02/28/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $84.91 per share and a market cap of $39.61Bil. The stock has returned 28.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.53.

During the quarter, Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. bought 331,319 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 1,295,236. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/28/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $397.74 per share and a market cap of $362.97Bil. The stock has returned -7.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 3.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 403,336 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/28/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $293.94 per share and a market cap of $156.33Bil. The stock has returned -14.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

