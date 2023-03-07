CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced the launch of a multi-stakeholder advocacy advisory council for hemolytic anemias including PK deficiency, thalassemia and sickle cell disease. The council will bring together patients, caregivers and physicians from these communities, which share commonalities in underlying disease pathology, difficulties in transitioning from pediatric to adult care and immense quality of life concerns, to generate published evidence and meaningful solutions that are relevant across disease areas and to create a platform to raise awareness about the needs and experiences of people touched by these diseases.



“The Red Cell Revolution advisory council is designed to build connections among PK deficiency, thalassemia and sickle cell disease advocates and thought leaders, and to generate insights to raise disease awareness, inform Agios’ mission and contribute to shaping the broader hemolytic anemia field through evidence-based patient advocacy,” said Sarah Gheuens, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of R&D at Agios. “On Rare Disease Day, we celebrate the power of various rare disease communities coming together, finding common ground and amplifying each other’s voices; our hope is that the Red Cell Revolution can accomplish similar goals and have an important impact for rare blood disorder communities.”

“The Red Cell Revolution is a real opportunity to bring together great minds and passionate individuals, including people who live every day with these conditions that have more similarities than differences,” said Biree Andemariam, M.D., hematologist and founding director of the New England Sickle Cell Institute (NESCI) at the University of Connecticut Health Center, and council member of the Red Cell Revolution. “Together, we can be a powerful, unified voice to drive change not only in the U.S., but also throughout the world, and to strive for these underserved conditions to get the same prioritization, innovation, access and compassionate care that more common illnesses get. I’m grateful to Agios for spearheading this initiative and facilitating these connections which can fuel positive changes for people with sickle cell disease, thalassemia and PK deficiency.”

To learn more about the Red Cell Revolution, watch this video or listen to this podcast episode, which debuted yesterday across three Agios-sponsored podcasts, including Just Listen: Voices of PK Deficiency, Thal Pals: The Alpha Beta Revolution and Cheat Codes: A Sickle Cell Podcast.

The Agios team is also supporting rare disease communities throughout the month of February as a sponsor of the following initiatives:

About Agios

Agios is a biopharmaceutical company that is fueled by connections. The Agios team cultivates strong bonds with patient communities, healthcare professionals, partners and colleagues to discover, develop and deliver therapies for rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's leadership in the field of cellular metabolism, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency and MDS-associated anemia. In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios has a PAH stabilizer in preclinical development as a potential treatment for phenylketonuria (PKU) and deep scientific expertise in classical hematology. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

