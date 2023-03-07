Over 50,000 metres of historical drilling has been completed within the district, with significant shallow copper intercepts, including 126.2 metres of 1.24% copper

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Intrepid Metals Corp. ( TSXV:INTR, Financial) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to introduce its new district scale, advanced exploration copper property, the Corral Copper Project, in Cochise County, Arizona. The project area is located approximately 20 miles from the Company's Tombstone South property and has over 50,000 metres ("m") of drilling, with shallow mineralization of copper, silver, zinc, and gold.

FIGURE 1: Aerial View of Corral Copper Showing Road Access

"After many months of developing relationships with local stakeholders, we are very pleased to introduce the Corral Copper Project in Cochise County, Arizona," said Ken Brophy, CEO of Intrepid. "We are excited to have secured such a robust land package in an area with historical mining that includes patented mining claims, private surface rights, federal mineral claims and Arizona State Mineral Exploration Permits."

"There has been considerable interest from both junior exploration and large mining companies - including Anglo American - however, fractured land ownership structures, and a variety of commercial disputes in the district, have previously acted as a barrier in the advancement of the district," continued Brophy. "We have invested significant time to learn from local stakeholders about the fragmented land ownership and historical conflicts as we take steps to consolidate key land positions. This area is one which we have been interested in since completing our change of business in May of 2022 and believe it will be a great strategic fit with our Tombstone South and Mesa Well properties, as we remain focused on drill ready copper and silver projects within a tier one mining state like Arizona."

Consolidation of the District

Intrepid has concluded transactions for 100% ownership with two of the largest individual land holders in the Corral district and remains actively engaged with other stakeholders to further consolidate land holdings in the area. The Corral Copper Project combines two previously announced agreements, both of which have been approved by the TSX.V: the definitive agreement with Cave Creek Copper Inc. announced on February 15, 2023; and the purchase and sale agreement with Excelsior Mining Corp announced on August 26, 2022. Many members of the Intrepid team have a long history of working in the State of Arizona and Cochise County in particular, and this experience is key as the Company expands its asset base in the County.

Previous Work on Site

Over 50,000m of historical drilling has been completed within the district, with significant near surface intercepts, including 126.2m (30.4m to 156.6m) of 1.24% copper in Hole 20_01, drilled by Santa Fe Pacific Mining Inc in 1990. This drill result is historical in nature and based on assay information from Ski Line Labs Inc. Intrepid has not yet undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. Intrepid considers these historical drill results relevant, as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. Intrepid also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes; however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

FIGURE 2: Intrepid's High Quality Assets Within Arizona

About Corral Copper

The Corral Copper Project is a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity in Cochise County, Arizona. Corral Copper is located 15 miles east of the famous mining town of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historical Bisbee mining camp which has produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper with grades of up to 23%. Production from the Bisbee mining camp is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Corral Copper Project.

The district has a mining history dating back to the late 1800s, with several small mines extracting copper from the area in the early 1900s, producing several thousand tons with grades up to 9.2% copper ore. Between 1950 and 2008, various companies explored parts of the district, but the effort was uncoordinated, non-synergistic and focused on discrete land positions and commodities due to the fragmented ownership. Intrepid has been able to secure data from various sources which provides a solid foundation in creating geological interpretations and identifying new target areas.

Anglo American explored the district from 2016 to 2019, conducted mapping and airborne geophysics identifying prospective new target areas through the district. Further to its announcement in August 2022, Intrepid has acquired a data package from Excelsior Mining Holdings Inc, subject to the terms, conditions and limitations agreed between Excelsior and Anglo American in 2021, including a right of first refusal in favour of Anglo American over a portion of the project area in certain circumstances.

Intrepid is confident that by combining modern exploration techniques with historical data and with a clear focus on responsible development, the Corral Copper Project can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards feasibility level studies. More details about the Corral Copper Property and the plans for 2023 will be released soon.

Dr. Chris Osterman, P. Geo, a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Osterman has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploring for potential high-grade copper, silver, lead, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to producing mines in south-eastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona. Intrepid is actively looking to acquire additional projects in Arizona and the American Southwest and has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience in evaluating and developing exploration projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "INTR". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

