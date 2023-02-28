Ethernity Networks Introduces the UEP3808 Combo PON OLT

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L) (OTCQB: ENETF), a leading supplier of data processing semiconductor technology for networking appliances, introduced today its newest product, the UEP3808 Combo PON OLT, offering both 10 Gigabit per second (XGS-PON) and Gigabit Passive Optical Networking (GPON) optical line termination (OLT). The UEP3808 can serve as either a complete OLT with software or as a white box offering to allow OEMs to port their own software on the platform.

The UEP3808 can incorporate two or four FPGAs in a single OLT equipped with Ethernity's PON OLT controller semiconductor IP, enabling a variety of flexible port configurations. The appliance can offer up to 16 ports of XGS-PON, 8 ports of CPON, 16 ports of GPON, or a combination thereof, as well as 2 ports of 100Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) and 6 ports of 10/25GbE to deliver 800Gbps of switching capacity. Moreover, all the configurations use the same hardware design, and to support the various configurations pin-compatible FPGAs can be assembled on the same hardware. As with all Ethernity products, the UEP3808 also provides hardware acceleration of the data plane with advanced traffic management and high quality of service, creating a lower cost option compared to products based on merchant silicon.

The unique design of the UEP3808 also lends itself to a completely different use case in which it can serve as an aggregator and bonding/de-bonding unit for up to eight UEP2025 appliances, creating point-to-multipoint traffic delivery using Ethernity's patented L1 link bonding technology, covering an environment spanning multiple radio towers by porting Ethernity's bonding semiconductor technology into the FPGAs.

David Levi, CEO, Ethernity Networks said: "In the UEP3808, we landed upon a unique architecture that enables a lower-cost and higher-end functionality to serve the fiber access market with a unique, and programmable offering for Wireless Internet Service Providers. We are confident that this platform will address the specific deployment needs of the WISP market."

Ethernity is running a live demo of its link bonding technology at WISPAmerica in Louisville, Kentucky (Booth 324) from March 7-9, and will also be featuring the UEP2025 indoor/outdoor unit, the UEP3808 Combo PON OLT, and the company's forthcoming new PON solution.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to meet with Ethernity's representatives at WISPAmerica, please contact [email protected].

About Ethernity Networks

Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L; OTCQB: ENETF) provides innovative, comprehensive networking and security solutions on programmable hardware that increase telco/cloud network infrastructure capacity. Ethernity's semiconductor logic offers data processing functionality for various networking applications, innovative patented wireless access technology, and fiber access media controllers, all equipped with control software with a rich set of networking features. Ethernity's solutions quickly adapt to customers' changing needs, improving time-to-market and facilitating the deployment of 5G over wireless and fiber infrastructure.

