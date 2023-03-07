Wejo+Group+Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good™ cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announced an expanded collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH. The collaboration will enable Wejo to provide personalized connected vehicle data services for participating cloud-connected fleet vehicles in the E.U. The data Wejo receives will be derived from participating Mercedes-Benz fleet vehicles and processed through Wejo%26rsquo%3Bs+ADEPT+platform. This data will enable fleet management service (FMS) companies and telematics service providers (TSPs) to utilize data directly from embedded OEM hardware to support fleet services without aftermarket hardware.

Wejo’s collaboration and integration with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services is an important milestone in Wejo’s entrance into the fleet management market - anticipated at $38 billion by 2024. Wejo is uniquely positioned to bring multi-OEM fleet data from a single source to FMS companies and TSPs whose customers primarily have mixed OEM fleets. Additionally, providing direct OEM data without aftermarket hardware gives access to richer data sets, reducing fleet downtime by eliminating hardware installs, and the necessity for SIM management.

“With Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services, we can deliver TSPs and FMS companies more data-driven, enhanced fleet management insights for their fleet customers and help improve safety and drive efficiencies on the roadways,” said Benoit Joly, chief commercial officer at Wejo. “Together, we aim to help customers integrate fleet data into core business processes and derive actionable insights for improved business outcomes.”

The Wejo data from participating Mercedes-Benz fleet vehicles can empower TSPs and FMS companies with the insights needed to inform operations, including geographic locations, fuel insights, odometer and speed readings, and tire pressure. Wejo will have access to driver behavior information that includes the necessary data to promote safe driving. Mercedes-Benz fleet data is shared only at the express request and direction of Mercedes-Benz customers that have expressly agreed to such sharing with Wejo and in following with data protection regulations. Additionally, Wejo ADEPT delivers the highest standards in keeping consumers’ data safe.

“Our customers want the most accurate and direct fleet data in one place with insights to improve the safety and efficiency of their operations,” said Samuel Vals, head of international partnerships at Optimum. “We’re excited to see the collaboration between Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services and Wejo to deliver direct and actionable OEM insights from Mercedes-Benz vehicles and look forward to additional integrations from Wejo.”

By leveraging driver performance, Wejo’s customers will be able to identify opportunities for improvement and training, ultimately allowing fleet owners peace of mind, knowing that they are leveraging data for the good of their fleets and drivers while protecting their investments and reducing exposure to liability.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 20.8 million vehicles, of which 13.9 million were active on the platform transmitting data in near real-time, and over 94.6 billion journeys globally as of December 31, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

