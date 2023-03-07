HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that it has sold another 55 gallons – more than 5,000 applications – of its patented C-Bond nanoShield™, a liquid windshield strengthener and water repellent, to a leading automotive warranty company. The warranty company is a premier provider of automotive protection and aftermarket products, sold through thousands of dealerships across the U.S. The warranty company has requested anonymity and pricing confidentiality as it sells C-Bond nanoShield as a private label.



C-Bond’s windshield strengthener, C-Bond nanoShield, is a first of its kind solution that protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects on the glass that weaken a windshield and initiate chipping and cracking. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in 12-24 hours. The product is easy to apply; it is sprayed on and squeegeed off. C-Bond nanoShield also includes a hydrophobic (water repellent) to help improve driver visibility in wet weather.

“This warranty company’s windshield repair and replacement claims are decreasing as they steadily expand their use of C-Bond nanoShield at the dealerships they service,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “This is direct validation of C-Bond nanoShield’s efficacy and the value proposition the product provides to decrease the likelihood that a windshield will chip or crack.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 15, 2022, May 16, 2022, and November 15, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.