Trophi and Allego Forge Alliance to Build a Stronger Charging Network in the Nordic Region

3 minutes ago
Public charging infrastructure in Sweden is injected with a strong boost. Trophi and Allego, Europe’s largest independent EV charge-point operator, announce the development of fast-charging facilities at strategic locations. The two infrastructure companies are excited to join forces in this new relationship that will help further accelerate the energy transition in Sweden.

Allego 300 kW ultra-fast charging station (Photo: Business Wire)

Trophi recently signed an agreement with Allego to build charging infrastructure on 7 hypermarket and city grocery store locations across the country. Allego will furnish these locations with fast charging stations, making HPC charging publicly available for all customers. With 275 properties in Sweden and Finland, Trophi is the leading Nordic real estate company focusing on grocery anchored retail properties.

All foreseen charging stations will accommodate DC, and in some locations AC destination charging, following a pre-agreed mix. The charging hubs will be equipped with a combination of 4-8 ultra-fast (HPC) charge points, depending on the size of the location, and in some cases an additional 4-8 AC charge points. The set ups are planned near Trophi locations for hypermarkets and shopping areas close to main highways (Köping, Kristianstad, Eskilstuna and Landskrona) as well as city grocery stores (Stenungsund, Örnsköldsvik and Helsingborg). All Trophi drive-through locations that Allego is installing will feature medium canopy roofs; these locations are Eskilstuna, Helsingborg, Kristianstad, Köping, Stenungsund, Örnsköldsvik.

The signed agreement commits both parties to install charge points for all types and models of Electric Vehicles, both private and commercial. Allego and Trophi agreed on a standardized lease agreement approved by both parties to make the process easier and builds more efficient. Trophi will lease sections of their land to Allego, who will install and operate the charging equipment.

Allego delivers public EV charging solutions for all types and models of electric vehicles, facilitating consumers, businesses, and urban infrastructures across 16 European countries, and counting, having already established one of Europe’s largest networks comprising of just under 40,000 public charge points. Being a pioneering company, Allego continually strives to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

Payment system that makes public charging available for all
Interoperability is one of the key features Allego is proud of, always considering the EV driver centric to the type of solution on offer. Allego’s proven experience in delivering EV charging infrastructure means all EV drivers will have access to the latest in ultra-fast charging technology, with no subscription fees, just a simple tap of a credit/debit card for convenience. The charging stations are available and easily accessible to all visitors to the area for opportunity charging, or EV drivers travelling through and who find the charging stations in Allego’s Smoov app.

Trophi real estate properties are located throughout Sweden and Finland. Their business model is built on the steady generation of return for owners through long-term and active management. Since 2012, they have built a real estate portfolio of commercial properties with a long-term view on ownership, enabling them to provide security for tenants. Today, the real estate portfolio comprises more than 860,000 square meters of retail premises.

Allego’s Managing Director for the Nordic Region, Tobias Henmark explains: "As an international charging infrastructure operator, we offer a wide range of charging facilities, always focused on the needs of the EV-driving customer, in any situation.” He continues: “We are thrilled to be working with Trophi, a company that has shown a tremendous ability to adapt to customer demand in the past, that has built an incredible network of retail facilities, which fits in with our ambition as a company to provide a reliable and scalable network of charging solutions throughout the Nordic region.”

About Allego
Allego delivers charging solutions for all types and models of electric vehicles, facilitating consumers, businesses, and urban infrastructures. A leader in charging solutions, we nurture and have built an international charging network comprising of just under 40,000 public charging points, operational throughout the pan-European market. Our charging solutions are connected to the proprietary platform, EV-Cloud.

At Allego, we are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Being a pioneering company in EV-charging solutions, we continually strive to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

In short
Europe’s largest, independent public charging network, established in The Netherlands in 2013, and listed on NYSE in 2022. Active in 16 European countries, with almost 40,000 public charge points that use 100% clean renewable energy, enabling over 420 million green kilometers in 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005240/en/

