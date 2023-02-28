U.S. Gold Corp. to Attend PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention in Toronto on March 5-8, 2023

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 28, 2023

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold", the "Company," "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: USAU), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that they will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention (PDAC) in Toronto being held March 5-8th 2023.

PDAC is an annual conference in Toronto, Canada that is known for attracting up to 30,000 people, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. With a variety of exhibits, events, programs, and meetings available, the conference proves to be an exceptional way to connect with prominent names in the metals and mining industry. Today, PDAC is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

George Bee, President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Gold Corp., along with other members of the management team will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. To request for a meeting with the Company, please email: [email protected].

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

About U.S. Gold Corp.
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.gold/.

For further information
U.S. Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 800 557 4550
[email protected]
www.usgoldcorp.gold

favicon.png?sn=LA26690&sd=2023-02-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-attend-pdac-2023-the-worlds-premier-mineral-exploration--mining-convention-in-toronto-on-march-5-8-2023-301757470.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA26690&Transmission_Id=202302280847PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA26690&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.