BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) (the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Beijing REIT Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("Beijing REIT"), has signed contract to supply professional Block Production Lines to Jilin Jiada Municipal Landscape Engineering Co. ("Jilin Jiada"), an infrastructure engineering firm that participated in the construction of major highways in Jilin Province, China.

Pursuant to the contract signed, Beijing REIT will supply two model RT10 Block Production Lines to Jilin Jiada. The model RT10 is the latest model developed by Beijing REIT utilizing its specialized technologies, which can meet the need of production for different clients while ensure high product quality and efficient operation.

Mr. Hengfang Li, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented: "The machines we supply to Jilin Jiada will be used for the manufacturing of environmentally friendly materials, which coincides with the Company's motto of promoting the concept of 'utilizing technology to improve ecology'. RETO will continue our efforts in innovation and help our clients including Jilin provincial government to achieve the integration of comprehensive facilities that aim at empowering the urban development and modernization of the city, achieving the next level of development with regard to building a digitalized city."

Founded in 1999, ReTo, through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of eco-friendly construction materials (aggregates, bricks, pavers and tiles), made from mining waste (iron tailings), as well as equipment used for the production of these eco-friendly construction materials. In addition, the Company provides consultation, design, project implementation and construction of urban ecological protection projects and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for its manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects. The Company also offers roadside assistance services and software development services utilizing Internet of Things technologies. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies, including those related to the EOD Project, the Company's future business development such as municipal construction projects; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the industries in China in which the Company operates; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other uncertainties and risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

