MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, on January 9, 2023, following the positive recommendation by the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (the "COMEX"), the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (the "Minister") has authorized Hydro-Québec's connection and powerline relocation project, subject to certain conditions.

This is another significant step forward for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose" or the "Project"). For the Project to go forward, Hydro-Québec will have to relocate a segment of the Eastmain-1-Nemiscau line (which currently crosses the future mine site on a distance of 4.1 km), construct a 315/25-kV transformer substation, and connect the mine to the Eastmain-1-Nemiscau powerline. Hydro-Québec derives over 94% of its electricity from hydropower with almost all of the remainder generated from renewable sources. Critical Elements is fortunate to be situated in Québec for several reasons including access to one of the cleanest electricity grids globally.

With the favourable decision of the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change rendered in August 2021, the approval by the Québec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests of the rehabilitation and restoration plan concerning the Project in May 2022, the receipt of the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Minister in November 2022, and the Minister authorizing Hydro-Québec's connection and powerline relocation project in January 2023, the Corporation is getting a step closer making a final investment decision for the Project.

"With the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks authorizing Hydro-Québec's connection and powerline relocation project, we are excited about the prospect of moving forward with the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project in the James Bay Eeyou Istchee region," stated Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, CEO of Critical Elements.

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,050 square kilometers. On June 13th, 2022, the Corporation announced results of a feasibility study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 82.4%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$1.9 B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government and also received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

