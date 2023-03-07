PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI)-According to new research from Canalys, protecting business networks against cybercrime is destined to fail. Rather, the study claims "detecting activity, responding to incidents and recovering and learning" from threat actors is vital - and attendees at this month's SMB TechFest couldn't agree more, voting Nodeware's always-on, always-aware vulnerability management program "Best Security Product." Nodeware was developed by IGI CyberLabs, a wholly-owned software subsidiary of IGI.

"Keeping up with the fast-changing cybersecurity landscape can be a full-time job that most managed service providers (MSPs) simply can't sustain," said Matthew Koenig, Vice President of Channel Sales. "That's why deploying deep-scanning detection tools that work from the inside out offers the greatest potential for truly ensuring data security. It's rewarding to learn that our channel partners recognize and appreciate the effort we take to help them more efficiently manage their customers' cyber risk."

The Canalys study revealed that 72% of cybersecurity spending is focused on "building and managing defenses to protect data, infrastructure, people, and other assets," but also emphasized that it is exactly those potential threat actors that have already breached defenses. Managed service providers who are focused on finding anomalies and mitigating events are better positioned to capitalize on the shift to cyber-risk detection, a market Canalys expects to grow 34% each year, reaching $112 billion by 2026. Complete and continuous visibility of the network - that's running silently in the background without impacting network performance - is the new reality and the only true measure of potential cyber warfare.

"Traditional vulnerability scanning systems that work on-demand miss everything that is not powered on, out of the office or missing during the time of a scan," said Jack Taugher, Chief Visionary Officer and Vice President, AIR Technology Services. "The Nodeware solution enables vulnerability management for devices anywhere."

SMB TechFest brings together Solution Providers, MSPs, VARs, Cloud Partners, Security, Telecom, IT Pros, and Application Partners with industry expert speakers and related content. The two-day event includes networking, sessions, and presentations. This award category is unique in that the recipient is the top vote getter by attendees of the conference and introduces Nodeware as a stand-out product/solution by its peers.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) delivers technology and people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. IGI CyberLabs, a subsidiary of IGI, is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com.

Nodeware is an in-demand cybersecurity solution that helps businesses reduce their risk of ransomware or other cyber-attacks-all with breakthrough simplicity and affordability. The easy-to-use SaaS solution helps businesses meet compliance requirements and can be bundled with other IT or security offerings or used to upsell managed services. And it's not just filling a security gap for customers, it's also filling a void in the channel cybersecurity market-creating a powerful opportunity for MSPs and resellers. Nodeware is available globally and is supported and developed by IGI's US-based support and development teams. Learn more at nodeware.com and igicyberlabs.com.

