Guangzhou Metro Group, China Mobile Guangzhou Branch and ZTE win "Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy" at the 2023 GLOMO Awards

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, in partnership with Guangzhou Metro Group and China Mobile Guangzhou Branch, has been rewarded the "Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy" for the joint project "5G-empowered Smart Metro in Guangzhou" at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. The accolade is in recognition of the impressive efforts that the winners have been dedicated to enhancing productivity and much more in fuelling up the transformation of the 5G industry and society.

Metro is of utmost importance to the transportation system of a city, especially for Guangzhou, a city of 20 million population. Since the year of 2020, with the advent of 5G, Guangzhou Metro Group, China Mobile Guangzhou Branch and ZTE, have jointly launched the 5G-empowered Smart Metro project and transformed the traditional metro system into 5G-enabled smart metro system.

Based on actual service scenario requirements, 5G network slicing resource guarantee, 750Mb/s uplink rate enhancement, 160 km/h high-speed mobile performance guarantee, and other new 5G private network performance optimization are used. A multi-layer cloud-edge collaboration system architecture is deployed to implement in-depth interaction and sharing of online data among people, vehicles, operating environments, devices, and dispatching, implementing multiple scenario-based applications such as 5G smart stations, 5G train-to-ground communication, and 5G digital tunnels.

With these deployments and innovations, in the past two years, Guangzhou Metro has witnessed improved automated operations and maintenance, more efficient dispatching and management, and higher passenger satisfaction. 20 million people of Guangzhou have also greatly benefited from this project, enjoying a more comfortable, much safer, and more colourful travel experiences, including 600 Mbps average data rate in metro carriages, higher security and faster luggage inspection, shortened average turnstile duration during peak hours, more detailed guidance, etc.

"We are honoured to win this award together with our partners. 5G smart subways enhance the intelligence and flexibility of stations, train safety, and subway operation efficiency," said Mr. Cai Changjun, the Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Metro Group. "Moving forward, we will verify more 5G+ smart subway services, form the 5G+ smart metro system architecture and industry standards, and promote the rapid growth of 5G+ in the metro industry."

Mr. Luo Weimin, the General Manager of China Mobile Guangzhou Branch, commented, "We're honoured to receive this award and attribute it to our partners, who have shown us valuable support. We are committed to building leading 5G networks in terms of quality, technology, service, and operation. We will continue our efforts in building a new 5G industry ecosystem in conjunction with partners by using leading 5G networks."

"This award is a great endorsement of our efforts in keeping innovating in digitizing the workplace," said Dr. Bai Gang, Vice President of ZTE. "We will work further with partners to promote 5G even deeper to the production domain and bring greater value and benefit to more people."

The annual GLOMO (Global Mobile) Awards are judged by the sector's most prominent subject matter experts, in celebration of the individuals and companies driving innovation and showcasing excellence in the rapidly growing mobile industry.

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

