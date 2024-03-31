PGIM Closed End Funds declare distributions for March, April and May 2023

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ISD), PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GHY) and PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SDHY) declared today monthly distributions for March, April and May 2023. The distribution amounts and schedule for each fund appears below:

Fund Name

Ticker

Distribution
Per Share

Change from Prior
Distribution

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc.

ISD

$0.105

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc.

GHY

$0.105

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

SDHY

$0.108

Month

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

March

03/16/2023

03/17/2023

03/31/2023

April

04/13/2023

04/14/2023

04/28/2023

May

05/11/2023

05/12/2023

05/31/2023

The distribution amounts are forward-looking and may include net investment income, currency gains, capital gains and a return of capital, but such a determination cannot be made at this time. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the applicable Board of Directors.

In early 2023, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital). If applicable, and when available, a current estimate of the distribution’s composition can be found in the Section 19 notice section of the website. Please consult your tax advisor for further information.

ABOUT PGIM INVESTMENTS

PGIM Investments, LLC and its affiliates offer more than 100 funds globally across a broad spectrum of asset classes and investment styles. All products draw on PGIM’s globally diversified investment platform that encompasses the expertise of managers across fixed income, equities, alternatives and real estate.

ABOUT PGIM

PGIM is the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU), a leading global investment manager with more than $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. With offices in 18 countries, PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate and alternatives. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom, or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit news.prudential.com.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. PGIM Investments LLC, the Investment Manager of the Fund, and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Each Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by PGIM Investments LLC and subadvised by PGIM Fixed Income, a business unit of PGIM, Inc., and an affiliate of the investment manager.

These Funds invest in high yield (“junk”) bonds, which are subject to greater credit and market risks, including greater risk of default; derivative securities, which may carry market, credit, and liquidity risks; foreign securities, which are subject to currency fluctuation and political uncertainty; and emerging markets securities, which are subject to greater volatility and price declines. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, where their value will decline as interest rates rise. There are fees and expenses involved with investing in these Funds. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in declining markets. There is no guarantee that dividends or distributions will be paid.

An investment in a closed-end fund’s common stock may be speculative in that it involves a high degree of risk, should not constitute a complete investment program, and may result in loss of principal. Each closed-end fund will have its own unique investment strategy, risks, charges and expenses that need to be considered before investing.

This material is being provided for informational or educational purposes only and does not take into account the investment objectives or financial situation of any client or prospective clients. The information is not intended as investment advice and is not a recommendation. Clients seeking information regarding their particular investment needs should contact a financial professional. Please consult with a qualified investment professional if you wish to obtain investment advice.

PGIM Fixed Income is a unit of PGIM, Inc., which is a registered investment advisor and Prudential Financial company. © 2023 Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities. PGIM and the PGIM logo are service marks of Prudential Financial, Inc. and its related entities, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC or any federal government agency, may lose value, and are not a deposit of or guaranteed by any bank or any bank affiliate.

1067839-00001-00 Expiration: 03/31/2024

