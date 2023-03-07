Quanterix+Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Masoud Toloue will present at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference. Quanterix’s session will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9:50 a.m. EST and will be made available to attendees and, via webcast, the general public. In addition to the session, Quanterix will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference will take place March 6 - 8, 2023, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the health care industry.

Webcast Information

To access the live audio webcast of Quanterix’s presentation at the conference, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcowen132%2Fqtrx%2F2062158. Quanterix’s session will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9:50 a.m. EST.

Replays of the presentation will be available for a limited period following the conference. The presentation will also be made available through the Investor Relations section of Quanterix’s website.

To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com%2Fabout. To learn more about Quanterix’s Simoa® technology, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com%2Ftechnology.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Limit of Quantification (LoQ) of conventional analog methods. Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006341/en/