CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the third consecutive time. CrowdStrike was among 18 vendors that Gartner evaluated.

Since pioneering the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) category and disrupting the Next-Generation Antivirus (NGAV) market, CrowdStrike continues to deliver solutions that stop breaches across the entire enterprise attack surface. Building off a single, lightweight agent architecture, the CrowdStrike+Falcon platform now spans endpoint protection, cloud security, identity protection, data protection, managed services, security and IT operations, threat intelligence and observability.

“Innovation is in our DNA. CrowdStrike disrupted the endpoint security market by inventing EDR and we believe our placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for a third consecutive time validates our continued dominance in the market. With more than 21,000 customers and growing, we are committed to continuous innovation to help our customers solve their hardest security challenges amidst an ever-evolving and expanding attack surface. As an example, we are bringing over a decade of experience building an industry-leading EDR to XDR, extending the power of our detection and response capabilities beyond the endpoint to other security domains,” said Michael Sentonas, president at CrowdStrike.

Building on its market leadership in endpoint security, CrowdStrike has enabled customers to benefit from its innovations in eXtended Detection and Response (XDR), which enables organizations to detect, investigate and respond to threats across security domains from a unified console. At Fal.Con 2022, CrowdStrike introduced CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR, which allows customers to easily expand from EDR to XDR using new XDR connector packs. These provide rich telemetry and cross-domain detections from CrowdStrike products and third-party products to supercharge investigations for organizations.

Additional Resources

To learn more about CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR, please visit the website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2F

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdstrike.com%2Ffree-trial-guide%2F

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006423/en/