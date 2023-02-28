PR Newswire

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible violations of law connected with the proposed acquisition of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) by Phillips 66. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCP shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash for each DCP common unit owned. If you own DCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dcp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MLVF by First Bank ("First Bank"). Under the merger agreement, MLVF shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock, plus $7.80 in cash for each outstanding MLVF share, representing implied per-share consideration of $18.37 based upon First Bank's February 28, 2023 closing price of $13.67. If you own MLVF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mlvf

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI), in connection with the proposed merger of SHBI with The Community Financial Corporation. If you own SHBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shbi

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), in connection with the proposed purchase of GNI Group Ltd.'s ("GNI") proprietary new chemical entity F351 ("F351"). This purchase will transfer the global rights to F351 (excluding Mainland China) to CBIO in consideration of 6,266,521 shares of common stock and 12,340 shares of a new series of preferred stock ("Series X") with economic rights equivalent to CBIO common stock to be paid for GNI's 65.18% interest of Beijing Continent, a China based commercial-stage pharmaceutical company marketing pirfenidone and having the rights to F351 in China. If you own CBIO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cbio

