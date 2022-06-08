PR Newswire

Joint solution provides live crowd analysis and information for sports and entertainment venues, retail, transportation, convention centers, and more

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today announced a partnership with WaitTime, the industry leader in crowd intelligence analytics, to deliver a certified solution that provides real-time crowd intelligence using video surveillance data captured and stored by Quantum's Unified Surveillance Platform (USP). Quantum certified WaitTime AI software to run effectively on USP and offer easy deployment to organizations that want to maximize the value of their video surveillance data, like extracting crowd intelligence insights intended to deliver a better customer experience.

Quantum's Unified Surveillance Platform is a unified compute and storage platform that is highly resilient and designed to retain data even if hardware fails. It is capable of scaling to handle tens of thousands of cameras. USP has the added advantage of being able to manage and run multiple physical security applications on a single infrastructure, including analytics applications like WaitTime. The combined USP and WaitTime solution uses data produced by video surveillance cameras to analyze queues in venues such as stadiums, malls, airports, and more.

WaitTime's AI software provides real-time data and historical analytics on crowd behavior. Their patented artificial intelligence gives operations personnel live information on crowd movement and density, while providing guests information they need to navigate a venue and get information on things like queue times at concession stands to ensure they have the best guest experience possible. End users can access this information direction from the venue's general customer app.

"Video surveillance data is increasingly being used for business operations and value in addition to security and loss prevention," says Choon-Seng Tan, general manager, Video Surveillance, Quantum. "This certified solution with WaitTime AI software gives these facilities a way to provide a better guest experience, while Quantum enables them to simplify their recording and analytics infrastructure and reduce operational costs by consolidating multiple individual servers—like NVRs-- onto a single, unified compute and storage platform."

"WaitTime continues to evolve our AI solution every day with new features and increased accuracy. It's critical that the infrastructure supporting our application is resilient, high-performance, and scalable to ensure the best customer experience. Quantum's USP software was built to manage multiple physical security applications simultaneously, including the requirements of an AI analytics app like WaitTime. This combined solution is designed to be easy to deploy and give organizations increased visibility within the operations of their venue while providing additional value to end users," says Zack Klima, founder and CEO, WaitTime.

Quantum and WaitTime are hosting a webinar discussing the joint solution on April 10th. Register here.

To learn more about the combined solution, visit Quantum's website or booth #31061 at ISC West.

About WaitTime

WaitTime, the industry leader in crowd intelligence, provides real-time data and historical analytics on crowd behavior. Our patented artificial intelligence gives operations personnel live on crowd movement and density, while providing guests information they need to navigate.

https://www.thewaittimes.com/

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of the Quantum – WaitTime solution as well as our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for the Quantum – WaitTime Solution develops as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2022 and our Form 10-Q filed on February 2, 2023. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media Contact:

Sara Beth Fahey

Matter Communications

[email protected]

401.351.9507

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-announces-partnership-with-waittime-for-real-time-crowd-intelligence-using-ai-software-and-video-surveillance-data-301758499.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.