Sally Hansen® Is Back With Another Limited-Edition Collection in Partnership With Peeps®

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) Sally+Hansen%26reg%3B is once again teaming up with the iconic PEEPS%26reg%3B+Brand to bring a limited-edition collection inspired by everyone’s favorite marshmallow treat. The new Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® X PEEPS® Collection will allow fans to express their PEEPSONALITY® with seven shades that feature an all new “sugar texture” for a finish that feels exactly like a sugar-coated PEEPS® Marshmallow treat.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005025/en/

SHC14570_GL_ID_PEEPS_PurpleBunny_ColourStoryRainbow_4x5_InPerpetuity_R2_2.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

Each polish in the collection incorporates Sally Hansen’s beloved revolutionary Insta- Dri® technology. The #1 quick-dry polish in the United States, Insta-Dri® features a three-in-one formula with a built-in base and top coat that dries in just 60 seconds. The new and improved Insta-Dri® swift precision brush provides full coverage in just one stroke so you can complete your brilliant look in less time than it takes to enjoy a PEEPS® Marshmallow Chick. One stroke. One coat. Done!

“Our first partnership with PEEPS® was so well-received we just had to do it again. We loved seeing all the creative ways our consumers used our polishes from creating nail art to including them in Easter baskets. We are looking forward to our second year partnering with the beloved brand to bring smiles to everyone this Spring,” said Celia Tombalakian, Vice President, Global Marketing for Sally Hansen.

“We are delighted to partner with Sally Hansen once again to bring the vibrant colors and textures of PEEPS® to life through nail polish. Our fans love everything and anything PEEPS®, so we are excited to give them another fun way to celebrate the season,” said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®.

The limited-edition Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® X PEEPS® Collection features seven beautiful shades ($5.99 each) that can be mixed and matched to create your very own signature nail look:

  • PEEPS® Classic Chick
  • PEEPS® Pink Bunny
  • PEEPS® Blue Chick
  • PEEPS® Purple Bunny
  • PEEPS® Cotton Candy
  • PEEPS® Marshmallow
  • PEEPS® Party Cake

The Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® X PEEPS® Collection is available in mass-market drugstore, food, and e-commerce retailers nationwide while supplies last, starting February 2023.

About Just Born Quality Confections:
Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. As Just Born celebrates a century of sweetness, it has enjoyed being a part of family traditions and memories for 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com+%0A
Follow us at facebook.com%2FJustBornInc, twitter.com%2FJustBornInc

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN
Sally Hansen Inc. is an American beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. Hard As Nails was the first Sally Hansen product filed for a patent in 1957. Since then, the brand has become famous for its dedication to making innovatively formulated beauty products. Beauty that really works. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram.

ABOUT COTY
Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230301005025r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005025/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.