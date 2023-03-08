Docebo+Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning solutions provider, today announced a business-focused webinar to provide expert insight to customers, L&D Leaders, AI enthusiasts, and others engaged in corporate learning.

“Generative AI is a rapidly evolving field that is poised to revolutionize the way we approach online learning,” said Claudio Erba, CEO & Co-Founder of Docebo. “The potential impact of AI on the online learning industry looks promising. AI can automate labor-intensive tasks, will potentially enable better assessment of people skills, and completely disrupts the learning content creation market. That’s only the beginning. How companies utilize this technology to amplify, extend, and scale the human interaction at the core of learning can be a competitive differentiator for years to come.”

This webinar, Generative AI and ChatGPT: Reshaping Online Learning, will take place on Tuesday, March 14, 8 am PDT | 11 am EDT | 3 pm GMT. Two of the Company’s senior leaders, Claudio Erba, CEO & Co-Founder, and Fabio Pirovano, CPO & Co-Founder, will discuss the impact these technologies are having on the online learning market from a content and automation perspective, as well as strategies organizations can use to proactively address these trends.

The discussion will include:

An overview of Generative AI - what it is and how can companies can keep up in this new environment.

Macro factors at play: De-population and productivity mean investing in people and automation. How does ‘Made by Me’ impact this?

Building the next-gen Learning Management System (LMS) using Generative AI

A demonstration of how Docebo is applying Generative AI for learning content development.

Webinar attendees will be invited to participate in a Q&A session at the end of the event.

Register for the event HERE

Information on additional webinars hosted by Docebo can be found on the Company’s website.

About Docebo

Docebo, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning solutions provider is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning solutions, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230301005911/en/