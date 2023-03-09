ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or “the Company”), a Miami-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced its involvement in integrating OpenAI technology Davinci into Quelliv's Ask Dr. A Chatbot. The chatbot assists customers in answering their queries about the technology used and services offered by ShiftPixy customer Quelliv, a wellness company using laser biomodulation as an alternative approach to promoting healing.

Through this partnership, ShiftPixy is leveraging its expertise in integrating beta OpenAI technologies to enhance Quelliv's Ask Dr. A Chatbot which is helping customers learn more about Quelliv's cutting-edge laser biomodulation technology and services. With ShiftPixy's integration of OpenAI, the chatbot is becoming even smarter and more efficient, providing customers with the most relevant and up-to-date information about Quelliv's products and services.

“We are thrilled to be working with Quelliv and integrating OpenAI's advanced natural language processing technologies into Ask Dr. A chatbot,” said Scott Absher, Co-Founder and CEO of ShiftPixy. “This collaboration demonstrates the potential for AI to enhance customer experiences and increase efficiency in a variety of industries. We are excited to be at the forefront of this development, and view this integration as a major milestone in ShiftPixy’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance customer experiences and increase efficiency for our national clients.”

OpenAI's beta technologies are still in development, and ShiftPixy and Quelliv are committed to working together to ensure that the integration is seamless and delivers the best possible results for customers.

“The Quelliv technology has many unique biological applications and the Ask Dr. A chatbot is our best way to provide an instant response to complex customer questions,” said Mike Keyes, CEO of Quelliv. “The integration of OpenAI technologies into Ask Dr. A chatbot is perfect for our business and we are excited to work with ShiftPixy to bring this exciting technology to our customers.”

To learn more about Quelliv services via Ask Dr. A, please download the Quelliv app via Google+Play or App+Store.

About Quelliv

Quelliv was designed to introduce a proprietary, high value and high efficacy photobiomodulation technology trained to address a number of biological applications in the wellness market’s highest demand subsectors. Quelliv’s trained laser technology is uniquely applied to anti-aging, weight management, pain management and scalp rejuvenation. The Company has launched its initial three south Florida locations with two additional locations coming online in Q4 2022. The Company plans to launch a national rollout to major metro markets in Q1 of 2023 with a goal of 500 company owned locations throughout the US longer term.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital services enterprise, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s more than 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement, the anticipated closing date of the private placement and the anticipated filing and effectiveness date for a registration statement related to the resale of the common shares and common shares underlying warrants from the private placement. Although such forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. If any of the risks or uncertainties, including those set forth below, materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of the Company, could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the nature of the Company’s business model; the Company’s ability to execute its vision and growth strategy; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients; the Company’s ability to assess and manage risks; changes in the law that affect the Company’s business and its ability to respond to such changes and incorporate them into its business model, as necessary; the Company’s ability to insure against and otherwise effectively manage risks that affect its business; competition; reliance on third-party systems and software; the Company’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property; and general developments in the economy and financial markets. These and other risks are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, and its periodic and current reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information in this press release shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information that is required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the financial results of the Company, is included in the filings we make with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the “SEC Filings” subsection of the “Investor Information” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.shiftpixy.com%2Ffinancial-information%2Fsec-filings, or directly from the SEC’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. Consistent with the SEC’s April 2013 guidance on using social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter to make corporate disclosures and announce key information in compliance with Regulation FD, the Company is alerting investors and other members of the general public that the Company will provide updates on operations and progress required to be disclosed under Regulation FD through its social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Investors, potential investors, shareholders and individuals interested in the Company are encouraged to keep informed by following us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

