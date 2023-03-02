CD NXT power tool system empowers surgeons through real-time depth measurement

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, March 2, 2023

KALAMAZOO, Michigan, USA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stryker (

NYSE:SYK, Financial) announced the launch of its CD NXT System, the latest innovation in the company's power tools. This patented technology provides real-time depth measurement as the surgeon drills, allowing for fast, accurate, consistent digital depth measurement across various procedures.

Stryker_launches_CD_NXT_System.jpg

"We continuously listen to the needs and pain points of our customers."

CD NXT streamlines instrumentation and surgical steps, offering an accurate and reproducible measurement while removing errors commonly associated with a manual depth gauge. The system works independently of the implant system, allowing broad use across the market.

"We continuously listen to the needs and pain points of our customers. We discovered the need for a more accurate and dependable depth measurement tool through research. CD NXT fills that gap through a revolutionary technology allowing the power tool to communicate information back to the surgeon, enabling real-time decision-making," said Bill Scott, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Orthopaedic Instruments business.

CD NXT features include:

  • Automatic cortex-to-cortex measurement and digital readout
  • One-step drilling and measurement
  • Compatibility with all legacy cordless driver attachments

For more information, including videos, please visit Stryker's CD NXT System product page at https://www.stryker.com//us/en/orthopaedic-instruments/products/cd-nxt.html

About Stryker
Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Media contact
Beth Sizemore
Sr. Director, Strategic Communications
Instruments
[email protected]

stryker_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH29567&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cd-nxt-power-tool-system-empowers-surgeons-through-real-time-depth-measurement-301760161.html

SOURCE Stryker

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH29567&Transmission_Id=202303020813PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH29567&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.