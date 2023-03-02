SinglePoint Partners with Investing Platform Public to Launch Renewable Energy Content Series

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023

SinglePoint is teaming up with Public to demystify the burgeoning clean energy and energy storage sector and plans on providing retail investors with direct access to SinglePoint leadership

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint (SING), a leading renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle provider, today announced a partnership with Public, an investing platform that allows everyone to invest in stocks, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets—all in one place. The partnership will provide in-platform, comprehensive, clean energy programming to millions of retail investors.

SinglePoint_Redraw_Logo.jpg

The new branded content series will offer contextual information about renewable energy, including information on alternative energy sources, the clean energy supply chain, and policy impact.

Clean energy continues to be a high-interest category for retail investors, and it was among the most-cited areas of interest for retail investors, according to a recent survey1. Moreover, 62 percent of retail investors say that context around how industries operate and clearer communications from IR teams would help them make more informed decisions. Forty-five percent say they prefer to engage with this content in new formats, such as audio shows or industry briefs.2

In addition to providing clean energy programming, SinglePoint leadership will leverage Public's platform to ensure that its investor relations content and business updates reach retail investors through executive Q&As and shareholder news briefs. More than half of retail investors say that transparent leadership is "very important" when it comes to investment decisions, and 89 percent of investors surveyed said that executive accessibility is an important factor.3

"We are continuing to prepare for a successful uplisting to a national exchange, we're excited to continue building on retail investor momentum via regular transparent updates to our 34,000 shareholders," said Wil Ralston, CEO at SinglePoint, Inc. "We're eager to work with Public as they are providing a truly innovative platform focused on the needs of the modern retail investor."

The Public platform includes embedded content and information so that people can improve their skills and knowledge in the same place they invest.

"Retail investors are eager to engage with companies they are interested in, in the places they expect it, and with context that helps them become better-informed investors," said Katie Perry, GM of IR Innovation at Public. "Innovative companies and leadership teams are realizing the importance of meeting retail investors where they are and providing access to all types of shareholders."

Sources:
1 | Public Retail Investor Survey (Sept. 2022)
2 | Public Retail Sentiment Survey (Feb. 2023)
3 | Public Retail Investor Survey (Sept. 2022)

About Public
Public is an investing platform that allows everyone to invest in stocks, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets, like fine art and collectibles—all in one place. We help people be better investors with access to custom company metrics, live shows about the markets, and insights from a community of millions of investors, creators, and analysts. Public puts investors first, and doesn't sell trades to market makers or take money from Payment for Order Flow (PFOF). Learn more at www.public.com.

*Open To The Public Investing is a member of FINRA and SIPC. This content is not investment advice. Investing involves risk of loss.

Contact: [email protected]

About SinglePoint:
About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com, www.bostonsolar.us, and www.bpasolutions.com.

For more information on SinglePoint, go to www.singlepoint.com, or call us at 212.389.9782 ext. 107.

favicon.png?sn=LA29726&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singlepoint-partners-with-investing-platform-public-to-launch-renewable-energy-content-series-301760938.html

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA29726&Transmission_Id=202303020914PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA29726&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.