NEW YORK, March 2, 2023

Power and Impact of Transit Advertising for DTC Brands on Display in Several Markets, with Sheertex Building upon Successful 2022 Campaign

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media(

NYSE:OUT, Financial), one of the largest out-of-home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., today announced that direct-to-consumer ("DTC") hosiery brand Sheertex is this month launching a new out of home ("OOH") campaign for its impossibly strong sheer tights. The new campaign – anchored by the phrase 'Really Strong Tights' - is being conducted as a follow-up to Sheertex's successful 2022 'Alarmingly Strong Tights' campaign with OUTFRONT.

OUTFRONT_Sheertex_BC10_New_York_Bus_Ultra_Super_King_2023_02_06_26.jpg

Rolling out throughout February, the new campaign will initially utilize 100 wrapped ultra super king buses in New York (Manhattan and Brooklyn), along with billboards in Chicago and posters in Toronto.

With plans to expand onto buses in Washington, DC, later this year, this campaign is the latest example of the power and impact of OUTFRONT's transit advertising network.

Sheertex's inaugural out of home campaign utilized the power of the transit media, with memorable visuals on branded subway trains, station dominations, liveboards, and ultra-super-kings on NYC buses. This media domination, combined with smart creative, brought the brand to life and was hugely successful. In fact, OUTFRONT commissioned an independent measurement and attribution provider, StreetMetrics, to determine the effectiveness of Sheertex's four-week bus campaign. The study found that compared to the control group, consumers who were exposed to the out of home media:

  • 98X more likely to visit the Sheertex website
  • 117X more likely to check out, with 15.9% of all website visits to the check-out page
  • Visited the website at nearly double the rate
  • The campaign gained momentum over time; each week the rate of visitation among the exposed group grew an average 94.7%, with the visitation rate gap between the exposed group and control group becoming wider.*

Said Sheertex Founder and CEO Katherine Homuth, "While online channels were effective for fast, broad awareness, we found that out-of-home was helpful in building brand credibility."

Prior to this campaign, and since being founded in 2017, Sheertex had primarily used social and other channels to market its products, which are produced from the same polymers used to manufacture bulletproof vests and climbing gear rather than nylon used in most hosiery.

"The new Sheertex campaign is yet another example of the power of OOH for DTC brands working with out-of-home, particularly our impactful transit inventory," said Christina Radigan, SVP of Strategic Research, Insights, and Analytics at OUTFRONT Media. "From Sheertex and FreshDirect to Warby Parker, Casper, and Dollar Shave Club, DTC and OOH have proven a powerful match that not only builds brand awareness, but can lead to tangible, measurable results that have a legitimate impact on business."

OOH is the perfect media partner for the DTC category, as it over indexes in driving desired consumer digital activation, like website visitation, social sharing, and purchase. In fact, according to research conducted by MFour and Comscore in 2022, 41% of consumers who see OOH ads will search for them online, and 29% will visit their websites – over-indexing other media categories by 5.3x and 4.9x, respectively, on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

*The results of any campaign case study are specific to its facts. OUTFRONT cannot guarantee that any other campaign will drive similar results, including increased traffic, end-user activity (click-through or secondary-action rates), or revenue.

