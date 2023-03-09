Introducing the Newly Revamped Referral Program

Get rewarded by referring your friends

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Users and their friends can earn a free month of Premium membership by sharing a link.
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus is pleased to announce we have revamped our referral program, where users can be rewarded by encouraging their friends and family to also sign up for the service.

Benefits

By simply sharing a single link, GuruFocus users and their friends can receive a free month of Premium membership and gain access to a database of thousands of stocks, a variety of screeners, financial data, guru portfolios and much more.

How it works

Any GuruFocus user can become a referrer. They can get the link to share from the top of the GuruFocus home page, where several different options are available.

1631188298468724736.png

Other methods of obtaining a link are available as well, such as at the bottom of the pop-up box when sharing charts, as seen here with Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial):

1631188301060804608.png

And from the account menu:

1631188302184878080.png

1631188303392837632.png

To receive the free month, the person that is referred must sign up for a paid plan within 90 days of receiving the link. In addition, they must be a new GuruFocus user and cannot have more than one account. Upon payment, the free month will be distributed to both parties.

Users can keep track of their referrals under their account settings.

1631188304604991488.png

Learn more about the program here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.