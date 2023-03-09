GuruFocus is pleased to announce we have revamped our referral program, where users can be rewarded by encouraging their friends and family to also sign up for the service.

Benefits

By simply sharing a single link, GuruFocus users and their friends can receive a free month of Premium membership and gain access to a database of thousands of stocks, a variety of screeners, financial data, guru portfolios and much more.

How it works

Any GuruFocus user can become a referrer. They can get the link to share from the top of the GuruFocus home page, where several different options are available.

Other methods of obtaining a link are available as well, such as at the bottom of the pop-up box when sharing charts, as seen here with Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial):

And from the account menu:

To receive the free month, the person that is referred must sign up for a paid plan within 90 days of receiving the link. In addition, they must be a new GuruFocus user and cannot have more than one account. Upon payment, the free month will be distributed to both parties.

Users can keep track of their referrals under their account settings.

Learn more about the program here.