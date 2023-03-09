USD Partners LP Announces Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, and 2022 Schedule K-1 Availability

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) today announced that the Partnership filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through its website at www.usdpartners.com by selecting the “SEC Filings” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the Partnership’s financial statements, free of charge by writing to Investor Relations, USD Partners LP, 811 Main Street, Suite 2800, Houston, Texas 77002 or emailing [email protected].

Additionally, the Partnership’s 2022 tax package, which includes the Schedule K-1 (Form 1065), will be made available by March 10, 2023 and may be accessed on the Partnership’s website at www.usdpartners.com by selecting the “K-1 Tax Information” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab. Printed copies of the tax package will be mailed by the week of March 13, 2023. For additional information or assistance, unitholders may contact the toll free USD Partners LP Tax Support Line at 1-844-275-9876.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC (“USD”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies and refiners. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USD, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USD’s solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USD is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.

