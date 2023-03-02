PR Newswire

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.14 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on March 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-dividend-declared-301761518.html

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.