Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Boosted.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered investment solutions, to bring cutting-edge investment technology to retail investors.

Blackbox will leverage the advanced machine learning algorithms from Boosted.ai in conjunction with the predictive analytics of the Blackbox platform. This combined functionality will incorporate real time options and stock data, predictive analytics and machine learning, to provide actionable alerts for both day trading and long term investment strategies.

“Integrating the cutting-edge technology of Boosted.ai into the Blackbox platform is a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to provide our users with the best trading information possible. The power of their advanced machine learning coupled with Blackbox’s predictive analytics will provide retail investors with sophisticated investment tools and strategies that were previously only available to institutional investors,” said Brandon Smith, CTO of Blackboxstocks.

Gust Kepler, CEO of Blackboxstocks, added, “I am very excited about this new opportunity to augment our platform with this innovative new AI technology. After implementing this initial feature from Boosted.ai, we plan to collaborate further using the wealth of proprietary market data we have aggregated over the last four years.”

About Boosted.ai

Boosted.ai is an artificial intelligence company that enhances portfolio management outcomes for the global financial industry through distributed machine learning. Co-founded by Joshua Pantony, Jon Dorando and Nicholas Abe in 2017, the company and its proprietary web-based platform, Boosted Insights, bring advanced quantitative investing techniques to portfolio managers, without requiring any coding or data science background. Headquartered in Toronto and New York City, Boosted.ai is backed by Portage Ventures, Ten Coves Capital, Spark Capital and other leading investors.

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually.

For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com.

