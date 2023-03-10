Stewart Named a Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award

Stewart Information Services Corporation (

NYSE:STC, Financial) announced today that it has earned the 2023+Top+Workplaces+USA+award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as a Top Workplace,” said Fred Eppinger, Stewart Chief Executive Officer. “People are the most important resource we have, and this recognition is directly because of them. We’re building something special at Stewart, and we couldn’t do it without the hard work and dedication of all our employees, each one who has a voice willing to share areas of strength and opportunity to make Stewart an even better company.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Stewart is #52 in the 2,500+ employee company size list.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“In addition to being recognized as a Top Workplace nationally, we received a number of regional recognitions, as well as Culture Excellence awards of outstanding Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being,” continued Eppinger. “This reinforces our direction to build the Premier Title Services Company on a foundation of employees who feel appreciated, empowered, and proud of what we are creating together.”

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

