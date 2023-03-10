From Hard Landing to Soft Landing to No Landing?

For those waiting for an imminent recession, it looks like there could be a delay

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • While there are many financial crosswinds swirling, the good news is that in the near-term, the economy has been maintaining its elevation.
Article's Main Image

I haven’t received my pilot’s license yet, but in trying to figure out whether the economy is heading for a hard landing, soft landing, or no landing, I’m planning to enroll in flight school soon! With the Federal Reserve approaching the tail end of an aggressive interest rate hiking cycle, investors have been bracing for a hard landing. However, with near record-low unemployment (3.4%) and multi-trillion dollars in government stimulus still working its way through the system, others see an economic soft landing. More recently, economic data has been flying in at an accelerating pace, which could mean the economy will stay in the air and have no landing.

For those waiting for an imminent recession, it looks like there could be a delay. In other words, bearish pessimists may be waiting at the gate longer than expected. As you can see in the chart below, economists at the Atlanta Federal Reserve are currently forecasting economic growth (GDP – Gross Domestic Product) to increase to a respectable +2.8% rate for the first quarter.

1631534283866804224.png

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

How have investors been interpreting this confusing array of landing scenarios? The stock market has stabilized and risen since last October (S&P +13.7%) but has also hit a temporary air pocket last month (-2.6%). Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has rebounded +13.9% since October, but pulled back further in February (-4.2%). As mentioned earlier, investors are having difficulty reading all the economic dials, instruments, and controls in the cockpit because there is no consensus on interest rates, inflation, economic growth, corporate earnings growth, and employment.

At the one end of the spectrum, you have a consumer who remains employed and willing to spend his/her savings accumulated during the pandemic. Case in point, air travel has hit pre-pandemic levels of 2019, despite business travelers staying at home conducting business on Zoom (see red line on chart below).

1631534286123339776.png

Source: Calculated Risk

At the other end of the spectrum, we are witnessing the crippling effects that 7% mortgage rates can have on the $4 trillion real estate industry. As you can see from the chart below, sales of existing homes have plummeted at the fastest rate since the beginning of the 2008 Financial Crisis.

1631534287427768320.png

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

With all of that said, there is a consensus building that inflation is steadily coming down. Even the very skeptical and hawkish Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, acknowledged that the “disinflationary process has begun.” We can see that in this inflation expectation chart below (green line), which measures the average anticipated inflation over the next five years by comparing the difference in yields between the five-year Treasury Notes and the five-year TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protection Securities).

1631534289365536768.png

Source: Calafia Beach Pundit

Although, currently, there are many financial crosswinds swirling, the good news is that in the near-term, the economy has been maintaining its elevation and there is no imminent sign of a hard landing. We certainly could face the potential of turbulence and changing weather conditions, but that is always the case when you invest in the financial markets. If, however, inflation continues to move in the same direction, and growth continues to surprise on the upside, there may be no landing at all. Under this scenario of maintaining a comfortable altitude, I guess I can put my pilot training on hold.

This article is an excerpt from a previously released Sidoxia Capital Management complimentary newsletter (Mar. 1, 2023). Subscribe Here to view all monthly articles.

DISCLOSURE: Sidoxia Capital Management (SCM) and some of its clients hold positions in certain exchange traded funds (ETFs), but at the time of publishing had no direct position in any other security referenced in this article. No information accessed through the Investing Caffeine (IC) website constitutes investment, financial, legal, tax or other advice nor is to be relied on in making an investment or other decision. Please read disclosure language on IC Contact page.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.