Steven Cohen Loads Up on Beaten-Down Tech Stocks in 4th Quarter

Point72 Asset Management was buying Salesforce, Netflix and NetApp after huge declines

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Summary
  • Point72's top new buys of the 2022 4th quarter centered around beaten-down tech stocks.
  • These stocks have lost significant value amid business headwinds and the general market selloff.
Article's Main Image

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management recently disclosed its 13F portfolio updates for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on Dec. 31.

Point72 is a hedge fund that was formed in 2014 when SAC Capital Advisors converted its investment operations into a family office. In 2018, the firm re-opened to external investors. Point72 invests via a wide range of asset classes and strategies worldwide. Its core investing strategy is based on bottom-up research with a focus on fundamentals and macroeconomic conditions.

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) serves as the President, CEO and Chairman of the firm.

According to its latest 13F report, the firm was loading up on shares of several tech stocks in the fourth quarter following big declines. Its top new tech buys for the quarter were Salesforce Inc. (

CRM, Financial), Netflix Inc. (NFLX, Financial) and NetApp Inc. (NTAP, Financial).

Investors should be aware that 13F reports do not provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. They include only a snapshot of long equity positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They do not include short positions, non-ADR international holdings or other types of securities. However, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Salesforce Inc.

The firm established a new stake worth 3,345,741 shares in Salesforce Inc. (

CRM, Financial), giving it a weight of 1.53% in the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $145.92.

Salesforce is a subscription-based cloud software provider headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides corporate customers with market-leading sales, marketing, customer relationship management, analytics and application development tools.

While Salesforce is still consistently seeing revenue growth, its earnings really haven’t improved overall since 2018, potentially proving the boost from the Covid-related work-from-home environment to be temporary. However, a cohort of activist investors in the stock appears to think the issue could be due more to the company’s management structure and growth strategy, and they could be gearing up for a proxy fight, so a catalyst for change is on the horizon.

1632666258514153472.png

CRM Data by GuruFocus

Netflix Inc.

Point72 also loaded up on 718,596 shares of Netflix Inc. (

NFLX, Financial), giving the stock an equity portfolio weight of 0.73% at the quarter’s average share price of $280.49.

Founded in 1997 as a DVD mail rental service, Netflix Inc. (

NFLX, Financial) grew to become the first subscription streaming giant. The company typically acquires new content through licensing or in-house production, and availability can vary by popularity, cost of licensing, seasonality, etc.

It’s no secret that Netflix has been knocked off its growth stock pedestal following the pull-forward in demand resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Having reached market saturation in its home country and facing competition after years of being uncontested, Netflix reported its first-ever subscriber loss in April 2022. Going forward, growth will depend mostly on cost-cutting measures and international expansion, but there is also hope in the form of the newly-introduced ad-supported subscription. Overall, some see the truncated price-earnings ratio of 31.36 to be an overreaction.

1632668837868507136.png

NFLX Data by GuruFocus

NetApp Inc.

The firm bought 2,879,887 shares of NetApp Inc. (

NTAP, Financial), giving it a weight of 0.60% in the equity portfolio. Shares changed hands for an average price of $66.29 during the quarter.

NetApp is a hybrid cloud services and data management company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Its cloud data services can be used for managing applications and data both online and physically.

NetApp has the only enterprise-grade storage operating system that is available natively on the biggest public clouds in the world, and it also boasts to-notch security as well as CloudOps services to assist customers with their work in the cloud. Despite having margins that beat over 92% of industry peers, the stock has a price-earnings ratio of just 11.25, but that seems justified for now given it hasn’t really grown its bottom line since 2019. Any return to growth could signal a turnaround for the stock.

1632670899712856064.png

NTAP Data by GuruFocus

See also

Point72’s other top buys of the quarter included a new position in petroleum refiner Suncor Energy Inc. (

SU, Financial) and additions to Meta Platforms Inc. (META, Financial) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO, Financial). The firm also reduced its T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS, Financial) investment and sold out of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW, Financial).

As of the quarter’s end, the firm’s 13F equity portfolio consisted of 1,423 stocks valued at a total of $28.95 billion. The top holding was Meta with 1.93% of the portfolio, followed by Broadcom with 1.55% and Salesforce with 1.53%.

In terms of sector weighting, the firm was most invested in health care, technology and consumer cyclical stocks.

1632654774287503360.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.