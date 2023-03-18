Carlisle Has Solid Growth and Profitability

Innovation and highly engineered products give the company a moat and pricing power

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Summary
  • Building products company Carlisle has several competitive advantages that help it deliver industry-leading returns.
  • It received a high GF Score of 93.
  • Because of a slump that began last August, it is modestly undervalued at current prices.
Article's Main Image

The reroofing of commercial and industrial buildings may fly under the radar of many investors, but it is the daily bread and butter of Carlisle Companies Inc. (

CSL, Financial).

It is a line of business that has generated above-average returns over the past decade, and especially over the past two years. So, I believe investors should know about it.

About Carlisle

In its 10-K for 2022, the company described itslf as “a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions that enable greater energy efficiency in buildings.”

It added that its products are designed to be labor-reducing and environmentally responsible. Further, it provides products to the aerospace, medical technologies and general industrial markets.

A couple of other points deserve attention: the Carlisle Operating System uses lean enterprise and six sigma principles for greater efficiency and operating leverage. Companies with good process improvement strategies can continually reduce their operating costs.

Second, it reported its products are highly engineered, and when that is the case, a company has greater pricing power. Highly engineered means unique and custom solutions that cannot be easily duplicated by competitors.

Third, it is a leader in environmentally-friendly building products, giving it an edge among builders who want to reduce their emissions and lower their costs.
As this chart of comparative performance from the annual filing makes clear, these competitive advantages have helped Carlisle deliver above-average returns:
1634111128499949568.png
The chart shows a comparison of cumulative returns for an investment of $100 in each of Carlisle, the S&P 500 and the S&P MidCap 400.
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Carlisle has a market cap of $13.07 billion and had 2022 sales of $6.59 billion.

Competition

The company reported that competition varies by segment. For its biggest segment, CCM, or Carlisle Construction Materials, it noted competition also varies by product and region. It added that it is one of four major manufacturers of single-ply roofing systems.

Overall, GuruFocus compares it with Builders FirstSource Inc. (

BLDR, Financial) and Masco Corp. (MAS, Financial). In this comparison, Builders FirstSource dominates.1634041855089872896.png
Financial strength

Carlisle carries a significant amount of debt, which adds up to much more than the amount of cash available.

1634042803212292096.png

Still, it has an interest coverage ratio of 14.85 and an Altman Z-Score of 4.60, which is well into the safe zone and implies it is in good standing.

It is also one of the rare companies that has a perfect Piotroski F-Score, a full 9 out of 9. This may be one of the results of its process improvement initiatives.
List it, too, as a value creator. Its weighted average cost of capital is 7.16%, while its return on invested capital is more than double that at 15.59%.

Profitability

The GuruFocus system, based on the operating margin, the trend of the operating margin, the Piotroski F-Score, consistency of profitability and predictability rank, provides a 9 out of 10 ranking for profitability.
1634111132694253568.png

Note all the dark green bars in the Vs. Industry column, signifying industry-leading results. Specifically, the operating margin is better than 90.80% of companies in the construction industry. It has similar results for return on equity, return on assets, return on capital and years of profitability.

The Piotroski F-Score, as we saw above, is as high as it can go, while its predictability ranking of three out of five stars is just average.

Except for the big jump in 2022, earnings per share without non-recurring items has grown relatively consistently.

1634045738063269888.png
Growth

Carlisle gets a full 10 out 10 ranking for its growth rate, based on three- and five-year revenue growth rates, five-year Ebitda growth rate and the predictability of the five-year revenue growth rate.

Over the past three years, the company has posted an average revenue growth rate of 17.20% per year, an Ebitda growth rate of 25.60% and an earnings per share without NRI growth rate of 30.40%. When Ebitda and especially EPS without NRI grow faster than revenue, then the company is becoming more efficient and more effective in its operations.

To lessen the "windfall" of 2022, I am going to look at earnings per share without NRI over the past 10 years. That growth rate averages 13.10% per year. Using the Rule of 72, I will divide 72 by 13.10% to arrive at an answer of 5.50. That means Carlisle can double its profits every five and a half years. Potentially, that means the share price might be expected to double every five and a half years as well.

As for the three- and five-year revenue growth rates, they are modestly consistent.

1634048962816151552.png

The company’s free cash flow growth is reassuring, to some extent. Over the past three years, it has averaged 13.40% per year, over the past five years 22.90% and over the past decade 9.80% per year.

Dividends and share repurchases

Some of that cash flow goes into dividends and share buybacks. Carlisle pays a small dividend, currently yielding 1.07%. The dividend payout ratio is also low at just 15%. However, its three-year dividend growth rate is high at 12.7% per year. That is more than enough to cover even the current rate of inflation.

Shareholders also have benefited from a steady stream of share repurchases over the past decade. They have been coming down at an average of 3.52% per year over the last 10 years.

This graphic from the investor section of the company’s website shows how Carlisle has allocated its capital since 2018.

1634111134808182784.png

Valuation

As this 10-year price chart shows, the Carlisle share price began to tumble in mid-August 2022, and has since struggled to recover.

1634091060764381184.png

Somewhat ironically, the slump began just a couple of weeks after the company announced its third-quarter results. Those results included record second-quarter revenue and earnings, and that it was able to offset continuing inflation with pricing actions. What’s more, it reported that it was benefiting from its pivot to a more focused building products platform.

The GF Value Line sees the decline and declares Carlisle to be modestly undervalued based on historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts' future earnings projections. The chart estimates fair value at $299.07, which is higher than the March 10 closing price of $255.62. That implies a 17% margin of safety.

1634118746534612992.png

The price-earnings ratio is 14.57, which is about average for the industry, and its PEG ratio is 0.78, or modestly undervalued.

The discounted cash flow calculator, earnings-based, also assesses the price as undervalued (Carlisle has a three-star predictability rating, so this metric should be taken with a grain of salt).

1634092785567043584.png

All things considered, the stock is likely modestly undervalued.

Gurus

Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio)'s Generation Investment Management, with 1,075,670 shares, had the largest holding among the gurus at the end of 2022. Eight other gurus also had positions, including Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) of Point72 Asset Management and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies.

Around 71.96% of the shares outstanding belong to institutional investors, while 3.19% belong to insiders. CEO and President Christian Koch owned 69,257 shares as of Feb. 4.

Conclusion

Carlisle is a solid company with good metrics, captured by the GF Score of 93 out of 100.

1634120009166917632.png

It has tools to manage its operational costs and income, as well as a strong business model. I do not think anyone would buy it for its dividend, but it could be a suitable candidate for investors seeking capital gains.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.