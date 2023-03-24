The Most Scientifically Advanced Wrinkle Remover on The Market

SHERMAN OAKS, CA­­ / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.) ("Avenir Wellness") (OTCQB:CURR), a proprietary broad platform technology and wellness company, today announced that its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc. ("Sera Labs") has launched its latest innovation in the Seratopical Revolution skincare line: DNA (Deep Nano Actives) Complex, an instant anti-aging skin tightening serum that penetrates deep into the skin.

Sitting at the intersection of skin science and nature, DNA Complex begins working from the moment it's applied to your face and neck. As with all Seratopical Revolution products, this new product uses an advanced topical delivery system. The delivery system in DNA is the Deep Nano Active Complex that goes deep into the dermal layers, and works from the inside out, giving you an instant skin tightening and wrinkle reduction effect. With continued use, the consumer will be amazed at the long-term results without leaving a white residue on the face.

"Inventing innovative and cutting-edge skincare solutions that meet the needs of people of all skin types is at the forefront of Seratopical Revolution's ethos," said Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness and Founder of Sera Labs. "This launch was a labor of love with 60 iterations and over a year of research and development working with Rob Davidson and the team of formulators until we got it right. And now, we are excited to debut our pre-sale with this revolutionary product that provides notable results within minutes and instantly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and under-eye bags, which is incredible to achieve at this price point!"

Utilizing several high-performance ingredients, including a combination of instant wrinkle-reducing peptides and natural ingredients that promote collagen synthesis, this scientific breakthrough provides instant and long-lasting results with daily use. With one application, users can temporarily reverse the signs of aging by reducing fine lines, wrinkles, expression lines, dry, dehydrated skin, and under-eye bags.

The innovative new product was launched with the help of Nicole Kidman, Strategic Partner and Global Ambassador. DNA Complex made its global debut on Hollywood's biggest stage, The Oscars red carpet, with Celebrity Makeup Artist Kelsey Deenihan prepping Nicole's skin with the anti-aging skin tightening serum. This strategically planned go-to-market plan resulted in mass brand awareness and staggering pre-sales leading up to the official Direct-to-Consumer launch.

DNA Complex retails for $79.99 USD and is currently available at: https://seralabshealth.com/pages/seratopical-revolution.

##

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.)

Avenir Wellness (OTCQB: CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on (15) fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir Wellness looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide. For more information visit: www.avenirwellness.com.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.

Sera Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir Wellness, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical™, Seratopical Revolution™, SeraLabs™, and Nutri-Strips™. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers, multi-level marketers, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, as well as on Twitter at @sera_ labs.

CONTACT:

Media

Autumn Communications

E:[email protected]

T: (212) 206-9780

Investor Relations

Hanover International Inc.

T: (760) 564-7400

E: [email protected]

SOURCE: Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (f/k/a Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.)

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/744229/Avenirs-Sera-Labs-Launches-Patent-Pending-DNA-Complex-with-Advanced-Peptides-and-Compounds--Providing-Instant-and-Long-Lasting-Results-With-Daily-Use



