Catcha Investment Corp Announces Mandatory Unit Separation and Voluntary Delisting of Common Stock from NYSE, in Connection with Proposed Transfer of the Listing of its Class A Common Stock to NYSE American

13 hours ago
Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE: CHAA) (the "Company"), announced today that effective before the open on March 28, 2023, the Company's units, which trade under the ticker symbol "CHAA.U" will be mandatorily separated and the units will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange after that date. This is a mandatory and automatic separation, and no action is required by the holders of the units. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock. In the separation, unit holders will receive shares of Class A common stock and warrants underlying their units.

In addition, the Class A common stock, which trade under the ticker symbol "CHAA" will be voluntarily delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and will begin trading on NYSE American, effective March 28, 2023. The separation of the units and the voluntary delisting of the common stock is in connection with a proposed transfer of the listing of its Class A common stock from the New York Stock Exchange to NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American"), subject to authorization by NYSE American. The Company anticipates receiving such authorization on or around March 23, 2023, although there can be no assurances that any approval will be received, and further announcements will be made in due course.

