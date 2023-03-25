Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Announces Approval of U.S. Patent for Fall Validation with Privacy-Aware Monitoring System

Knoxville, Tennessee, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HiTC”), a leading innovator of healthcare technology solutions, is proud to announce the approval of U.S. Patent 11,587,423, issued on February 21, 2023. The patent is titled "Fall Validation with Privacy-Aware Monitoring" and was developed by inventors Kenneth M. Greenwood, Scott M. Boruff, and Jurgen K. Vollrath.

The patent application, initially filed on July 30, 2021, followed a provisional application filed on August 3, 2020. The patented technology describes a method and system for detecting a person falling, confirming a potential fall, and taking action to mitigate the effects of a fall. The system is designed with privacy in mind, ensuring that sensitive data is protected without compromising the effectiveness of the monitoring and response process. The approval of this groundbreaking patent marks a significant milestone in HiTC's ongoing commitment to improving patient safety and care while maintaining privacy.

Key features of the Fall Validation with Privacy-Aware Monitoring system include:

  • Advanced fall detection algorithms that minimize false alarms and improve accuracy in identifying genuine fall incidents.
  • Privacy-aware monitoring that ensures sensitive data is protected and only relevant information is utilized for fall detection and response.
  • A comprehensive response system that can automatically notify healthcare professionals, family members, or emergency services when a fall is detected and confirmed.

HiTC envisions this technology playing a crucial role in enhancing the safety of elderly individuals, patients with mobility issues, and those at high risk for falls. By reducing the potential for severe injuries and providing timely intervention, this system can significantly improve patient outcomes and overall quality of life.

The approval of this patent positions HiTC as a leader in the development of cutting-edge healthcare solutions. The company remains dedicated to leveraging technology to address the unique challenges faced by healthcare providers and patients alike.

About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS: HITC) is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. We specialize in the development of software using AI and IoT to enable healthcare technologies, including our SafeSpace technology platform for senior living facilities. HITC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getHITC.com.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology. A discussion of these risk factors is included in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Mr. Scott M. Boruff, CEO
(865) 237-4448

