SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CliCli is excited to announce that its innovative accessible game creation tool and global distribution platform, is now available for alpha testing. CliCli seeks to offer more choices to the industry by simplifying game development and offering ample opportunities for financial success to developers.

CliCli's all-in-one service streamlines the game development process by offering editing tools, distribution, customer support, payment processing, user acquisition, community management, and long-term monetization. Creators don't need any coding experience to get started - anyone can use CliCli's graphical user interface to design game logic, control events, conditions, and actions, and access a free-to-use resource library of thousands of editable assets including characters, buildings, and music. CliCli's flexible monetization modes include options like Free-to-Play, Pay-to-Play, subscriptions, and battle passes, giving creators flexibility in how they achieve financial success.

At GDC 2023, CliCli will debut globally and share its approach to building a sustainable UGC ecosystem. Developers attending the event can visit booth S1332 to try out the innovative game platform, join CliCli's creator sharing sessions, and win special rewards by completing editor challenges. Several games created by the CliCli editor will also be exclusively revealed at the exhibition, including Game of Rollink.

"We built CliCli to help creators and independent developers overcome the common obstacles encountered when pursuing their passion, including tools learning, audience targeting, game marketing, and earning a living from it. We aim to support every creator in our community and we're so excited to see how creators use our game creation tool to achieve their dreams." stated Kun Li, Head of Operation of CliCli.

CliCli continuously supports talented creators through game jams, monthly recurring events, and partnership programs. Hundreds of UGC creators are already using CliCli to build demos, playtest game ideas, and share the fun with their friends.

With CliCli, the possibilities for creators are vast. Join the community today and start developing your dream game!

About CliCli

Based in Singapore, CliCli comprises a team of 200+ passionate industry professionals aiming to build new game experiences with creators around the world.

CliCli is invested in by NetEase Games, the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), while all design decisions are that of the CliCli team.

