ProMat 2023 (Booth #S647) – Zebra+Technologies+Corporation(NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, is launching Zebra Picking Plus, an Application Programming Interface (API) for SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), designed to help organizations run their warehouse operations more efficiently. At ProMat+2023, the company is also showcasing a lineup of in-booth demos focused on optimizing the fulfillment process and streamlining workflows.

Designed to seamlessly work with SAP EWM cloud, Zebra Picking Plus enables Zebra channel partners and application developers to offer a browser-based, mobile experience that transforms highly repetitive warehouse workflow tasks – both inbound and outbound activities that front-line workers must routinely complete – to increase usability and efficiency. It improves productivity as it allows scanning of inventory barcodes while in motion within the warehouse as the cloud-based SAP database is automatically updated. In addition, Zebra Picking Plus eliminates the risk of data entry mistakes associated with manual database entries.

DynaEnergetics U.S., Inc., a global perforating manufacturer based in Houston, Texas, is an active beta-tester of Zebra Picking Plus, including the customizable open-source web application.

“Before deploying Zebra’s application and SAP technology, our inventory management was manual,” said Alex Rizinde, Supply Chain Analyst at DynaEnergetics U.S., Inc. “Now we are eliminating errors on the inventory side. Anytime anything moves – even if it slides over one bin – you can see it and report on it.”

Zebra Picking Plus empowers the warehouse workforce by mobilizing existing SAP EWM systems with a modern user experience. It extends the power of Zebra’s Enterprise+Browser, an open source standard technologies application supporting the most popular enterprise operating systems like Windows® and Android® and runs on virtually all of Zebra’s enterprise+mobile+computers.

“Zebra is excited to showcase the benefits of our Enterprise Browser and how Zebra Picking Plus can seamlessly integrate Zebra enterprise mobile computers with SAP EWM Cloud,” said Julie Johnson, Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Mobile Computing, Zebra Technologies. “Organizing data streams and streamlining repetitive tasks further enables our customers to empower their front-line workers to be more efficient and focus on more strategic activities.”

At ProMat 2023 booth S647, Zebra is also showcasing its smart warehouse framework, a customer-centric ecosystem of solutions featuring a seamless and dynamic composition of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), fixed industrial scanning and RTLS solutions. In addition to featuring its new environmental+sensors, Zebra is demonstrating how industrial automation is helping warehouse operators increase their capacity, capabilities, and ability to operate more efficiently in today’s fast-paced environment.

