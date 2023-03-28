Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora'' or the “Company”), a leading cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, will host its 2022 year end earnings call via webcast on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

During the webcast, Flora management will deliver financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2022, and provide updates on Flora’s House of Brands, Commercial & Wholesale operations and Pharmaceutical division strategies. Following the webcast, Flora management will open the call to analysts in a Q&A format.

Live Webcast Details

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Online Participant Registration Link:

https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_Y0I1RwIISN6Y2sn8I5QEYQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The live webcast will be available online and a link to join will be provided upon registration. Call-in information will also be made available after registration. The webcast will be archived and available on the Company’s website within approximately 24 hours after the live event.

About Flora Growth Corp.

