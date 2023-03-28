Vaxxinity Joins TransCelerate Research and Development Consortium

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxxinity, Inc. ( VAXX), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, announced today that it has joined TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc. (TransCelerate) as the first emerging biotechnology organization of the trailblazing consortium that is accelerating and simplifying the research and development of innovative new therapies.

“Vaxxinity is proud to join TransCelerate’s consortium of leading life science innovators and contribute to the goal of accelerating the pace of drug development through a sharing of resources and harmonization of best practices across the industry,” said Ulo Palm, Chief Medical Officer of Vaxxinity. “TransCelerate’s mission aligns with Vaxxinity’s overarching vision of providing medicine to improve human health as rapidly as possible without compromising patient safety. We look forward to realizing the benefits of TransCelerate to Vaxxinity’s development pipeline and to contributing our knowledge and expertise to speed the advancement of new therapeutics globally.”

TransCelerate is a collaborative organization dedicated to accelerating the development of new medicines and improving the health of people around the world.

“TransCelerate unites the global biopharma ecosystem under the belief that when the industry collaborates to overcome common problems and challenges, we can accelerate our community’s ability to improve patients’ lives,” said Janice Chang, Chief Executive Officer at TransCelerate. “I am delighted to welcome Vaxxinity as an Associate Member. Their mission of democratizing healthcare across the globe aligns with TransCelerate as we continue our journey to identify challenges, break down barriers, and create pragmatic solutions to expedite the development and delivery of new medicines. We are eager to work with their passionate and innovative team.”

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc. is a purpose-driven biotechnology company committed to democratizing healthcare across the globe. The company is pioneering a new class of synthetic, peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines aimed at disrupting the existing treatment paradigm for chronic disease, increasingly dominated by monoclonal antibodies, which suffer from prohibitive costs and cumbersome administration. The company’s proprietary technology platform has enabled the innovation of novel pipeline candidates designed to bring the efficiency of vaccines to the treatment of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, migraine, and hypercholesterolemia. The technology is also implemented as part of a COVID-19 vaccine program. Vaxxinity has optimized its pipeline to achieve a potentially historic, global impact on human health.

For more information about Vaxxinity, Inc., visit http://www.vaxxinity.com and follow us on social media @vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity Forward-looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including "potentially," and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Vaxxinity’s management. Forward-looking statements include statements about the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines and the innovation and efficacy of Vaxxinity’s product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022 and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Vaxxinity does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc.

TransCelerate BioPharma Inc. is a non-profit consortium that brings together prominent R&D minds from some of the most esteemed biopharmaceutical organizations in the world to accelerate and simplify the delivery of new medicines that can change the world. TransCelerate provides a unique platform that enables industry experts with a passion for innovation to lend their insights in a collaborative environment to improve operations across the global biopharma community, make drug delivery more efficient, and thereby make patients’ lives better.

The vast majority of TransCelerate solutions are publicly available. Headquartered in Philadelphia, TransCelerate has 21 Member Companies and 30+ initiatives focused on improving the patient and site experience, enhancing sponsor efficiencies and drug safety and, as appropriate, harmonizing process and sharing information. Membership in TransCelerate is open to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with R&D operations. For more information, please visit the website, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

Vaxxinity Contacts

Investor Contact
Mark Joinnides
[email protected]

Press Contact
Jon Yu
[email protected]

TransCelerate BioPharma Contact
Leigh Anne Minnier
Senior Manager, Communications
201-841-5768
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MjEwNCM1NDcyNTA0IzIyMjMyNjg=
Vaxxinity-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.