Resources Connection, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGP) (the “Company,” “we,” “us” and “our”), a global consulting firm, will announce results of operations for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended February 25, 2023 after the close of market on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

This release will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, April 4, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” Events section of the Company’s website. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration+link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time by visiting the Events section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT RGP

Named among Forbes%26rsquo%3B+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Management+Consulting+Firms+for+2022, RGP is a global consulting firm focused on project execution services that power clients’ operational needs and change initiatives utilizing on-demand, experienced and diverse talent. As a next-generation human capital partner for our clients, we specialize in co-delivery of enterprise initiatives typically precipitated by business transformation, strategic transactions or regulatory change. Our engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power our clients’, consultants’ and partners’ success.

A disruptor within the professional services industry since its founding in 1996, today the Company is capitalizing on favorable secular trends that embrace its differentiated agile delivery model. The trends in today’s marketplace favor the flexibility and agility that RGP provides as businesses confront transformation pressures and speed-to-market challenges.

Our unique approach to workforce strategy strongly positions us to help our clients transform their businesses and workplaces, especially at a time when high-quality talent is increasingly scarce and the usage of a flexible workforce to execute transformational projects has become the dominant operating model. With approximately 4,100 professionals collectively engaged with 2,100 clients around the world from nearly 40 physical practice offices and multiple virtual offices, we are their partner in delivering on the “now of work.” Headquartered in Irvine, California, RGP is proud to have served over 87% of the Fortune 100.

The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the exchange’s highest tier by listing standards. To learn more about RGP, visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgp.com. (RGP-F)

