EXTON, Pa., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), based in Exton, PA, focused on hybrid community banking, today announced that Glenn Marshall, CEO, and Lauren Ranalli, President & CFO, will present live at the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 22nd, 2023.

DATE: March 22nd, 2023

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3XqQNl2

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 23rd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Record net income, 35% higher than the prior year

Total assets surpassed $500 million

Return on average assets 1.17%

Return on average equity 14.91%

Efficiency ratio 58%





About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

