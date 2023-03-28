Halberd Eradicates All Strains of Antibiotic Resistant E. Coli Provided by the CDC at Youngstown State University

21 minutes ago
JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), leading up to the scheduled meeting with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on March 29, 2023, is pleased to report it has successfully eradicated all of the strains of antibiotic resistant E. coli samples previously provided by the CDC. Using Halberd's patented extracorporeal (outside the body) process and patent-pending laser eradication method in conjunction with metallic nanoparticles, over 90% of each of the bacteria strains was eradicated in under 10 minutes of process time.

Halberd is currently testing antibiotic resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae strains at Youngstown State University (YSU) and expects to have the testing completed prior to the meeting with the CDC. According to the CDC, Klebsiella pneumoniae, a Gram-negative bacteria which has developed antibiotic resistance, can cause pneumonia, blood stream infections, wound or surgical site infections, and meningitis. Gram-negative bacteria are resistant to multiple drugs and are increasingly resistant to most available antibiotics.[1]

Dr. Chester Cooper, Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Sciences at YSU stated, "So far, we have been able to eradicate all of the antibiotic resistant E. coli strains provided and have also eradicated five strains of antibiotic resistant Candida auris fungus, and are confident that our methodology will be successful on Klebsiella strains."

Dr. W. Gregg Sturrus, Chair and Professor, Physics, Astronomy Geology and Earth Science Department added, "With each test, we gain insights into how to improve the process and generate ideas on the best way to move this technology from the laboratory to a therapeutic application."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO commented, "What is astounding is that Halberd has been able to eradicate such a wide variety of pathogens in a matter of minutes, compared to days with a normal course of drug treatments. And since this procedure can be conducted outside the body, the potential for adverse side-effects is minimal to non-existent.

"Halberd has assembled an outstanding team of "Halberd Heroes" who have developed our great multi-use technology and deserve a salute for their dedication. The CDC may have supplied antibiotic-resistant pathogens to Halberd, but our team has proven that those pathogens are not Halberd-resistant."

[1] https://www.cdc.gov/hai/organisms/klebsiella/klebsiella.html

About Youngstown State University

Youngstown State University is a public university in Youngstown, Ohio, and is composed of 5 undergraduate colleges. The University has over 150 undergraduate degree programs and 50 graduate degree programs serving over 12,000 students in studies up to the doctoral level. Beyond its current student body, the university has more than 125,000 alumni across the country and around the world.

About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to four issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

