Minerva Surgical Announces the Appointment of Kaile Zagger as Chief Commercial Officer

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Surgical, Inc. ( UTRS) (Minerva Surgical), a women's health company focused on solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women, announced today the appointment of Kaile Zagger as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Zagger’s leadership will help guide the strategic growth of the company and advance its position as a leader in women’s healthcare solutions.

“We are excited to have Kaile as our new Chief Commercial Officer for her proven track record of driving exponential growth and productivity, while delivering bottom line results,” said Todd Usen, president and CEO of Minerva Surgical. “Beyond her professional acumen, Ms. Zagger's passion for channeling her leadership experience into companies that improve the quality of healthcare for women and children aligns with our mission at Minerva Surgical, and we are pleased to welcome her to the team.”

Ms. Zagger brings more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry in sales, organizational development, growth acceleration, restructuring and operational excellence with increasing responsibility at such firms as Boston Scientific, Intuitive Surgical, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthtech and Change Healthcare. Additionally, she has held C-Suite positions for both private and publicly-held companies and has led multiple large-scale transformations.

“Women’s health is a uniquely personal field of healthcare that I am committed to transforming,” said Kaile Zagger. “It is an important time in women’s health, and we have much work to do to progress this area of care. I am excited about the future and thrilled to work alongside this management team to re-position the organization as a leader in this important segment.”

In addition to her executive level leadership with globally recognized firms, Ms. Zagger has served as a board member for private organizations and nonprofits. Beyond her professional career, Ms. Zagger is the co-Founder of a non-profit foundation whose mission is eradication of late-stage female reproductive cancers.

About Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. The Company has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. The Minerva Surgical solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include information regarding trends and expectations for the Company’s products and technology in the future, and the Company’s expected future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 14, 2022, and available at www.SEC.gov, and which will be updated in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K which we expect to file with the SEC on March 22, 2023. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.

MEDIA CONTACT

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

[email protected]

RELATED LINKS

https://www.aubandme.com https://www.minervasurgical.com

ti?nf=ODc5MjkxMyM1NDc0NzM4IzIyMjI5NjY=
Minerva-Surgical-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.