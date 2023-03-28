BrainChip's Neuromorphic Technology Enables Intellisense Systems to Address Needs for Next-Generation Cognitive Radio Solutions

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Intellisense Systems Inc. has selected its neuromorphic technology to improve the cognitive communication capabilities on size, weight and power (SWaP) constrained platforms (such as spacecraft and robotics) for commercial and government markets.

Intellisense's intelligent radio frequency (RF) system solutions enable wireless devices and platforms to sense and learn the characteristics of the communications environment in real time, providing enhanced communication quality, reliability and security. By integrating BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic processor, Intellisense can deliver even more advanced, yet energy efficient, cognitive capabilities to its RF system solutions.

One such project is the development of a new Neuromorphic Enhanced Cognitive Radio (NECR) device to enable autonomous space operations on platforms constrained by size, weight and power (SWaP). Intellisense’s NECR technology provides NASA numerous applications and can be used to enhance the robustness and reliability of space communication and networking, especially cognitive radio devices. Smart sensing algorithms will be implemented on neuromorphic computing hardware, including Akida, and then integrated with radio frequency modules as part of a Phase II prototype.

"We are excited to partner with BrainChip and leverage their state-of-the-art neuromorphic technology," said Frank T. Willis, President and CEO of Intellisense. "By integrating BrainChip's Akida processor into our cognitive radio solutions, we will be able to provide our customers with an unparalleled level of performance, adaptability and reliability."

BrainChip's Akida processor is a revolutionary computing architecture that is designed to process neural networks and machine learning algorithms at ultra-low power consumption, making it ideal for edge computing applications. By utilizing this cutting-edge technology, Intellisense will be able to deliver cognitive radio solutions that are faster, more efficient and more reliable than ever before.

"Intellisense provides advanced sensing and display solutions and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to deliver the next generation of cognitive radio capabilities," said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. "Our Akida processor is uniquely suited to address the demanding requirements of cognitive radio applications, and we look forward to continue partnering with Intellisense to deliver cutting-edge embedded processing with AI on-chip to their customers."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2FBrainChip_inc+%0A
Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F7792006

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230321005977r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005977/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.