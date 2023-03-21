TV AZTECA REITERATES ITS COMMITMENT TO DIALOGUE IN ORDER TO REORGANIZE LIABILITIES WITH CREDITORS

MEXICO CITY, March 21, 2023

—As always, the company will face any legal process started by minority groups of bondholders—

—The company maintains its operations to produce and distribute the best content for the audiences—

MEXICO CITY, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AZTECACPO; Latibex: XTZA), one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, once again reiterates its commitment and willingness to dialogue in order to reach a favorable agreement for all parties, with the holders of the bond due in 2024.

TVA_logo_Logo.jpg

From journalistic notes, we understand that a minority group of holders of notes of around US$63 million filed a legal procedure in New York, USA.

In this regard, as we have always done, we will attend responsibly and firmly to all legal processes, knowing that we have ethical and legal reason, and that it will be so confirmed by the judicial authorities.

Additionally, we reiterate that we will continue operating with a strict financial discipline, thanks to which our operation remains solid to continue generating the best content for both our broadcast television and digital media audiences.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a más +, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also owns TV Azteca Digital, operator of several of the most visited digital platforms and social networks in Mexico.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.


