Today, Zevo, America’s fastest growing pest control brand,1 announced the release of its new On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellents that provide odorless, non-sticky and complete protection against mosquitos and ticks for up to 8 hours. Research conducted by P&G revealed consumers were dissatisfied when it comes to the greasy feel on skin and the strong odor associated with their insect repellents. 48% of people dislike the smell of their current insect repellent and 36% said it feels sticky on their skin.2

Zevo provides 8-hour protection for the entire family (Photo: Business Wire)

Zevo is disrupting the market with its new On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellents that provide people with a non-sticky formula that is odorless, so you don’t have to bring the smell of bug spray with you while you’re dining al fresco, at the park, or grilling outside.

“We’ve spoken with thousands of consumers and have heard loud and clear their desire for a bug repellent solution that is unscented, non-greasy and provides them with dependable protection from bugs,” said Chetan Parekh, Vice President & General Manager of Zevo at Procter & Gamble. “We're thrilled to provide them with Zevo On-Body products as we continue to revitalize the pest control category and grow the Zevo brand with new, disruptive innovation.”

The products are currently available in three forms depending on your application preference – traditional forms including an aerosol and pump spray, and a lotion that allows for indoor, mess free application before you go outside. All forms have been formulated to repel ticks that may carry Lyme disease in addition to mosquitoes that may carry Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue fever and West Nile.

The active ingredient in Zevo On-Body, IR3535, is odorless and non-greasy. Unlike many traditional bug repellent products, IR3535 is inspired from a naturally occurring amino acid and does not leave your skin feeling gross and sticky. Zevo On-Body can be used on your face and body, when used as directed. Zevo On-Body is available for purchase now at a retail price of $9.99 and can be found at the stores you love including Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kroger, Meijer and more. To find a local retailer that carries Zevo products, visit Zevo%26rsquo%3Bs+store+locator.

Looking for another way to purchase Zevo products? All of the brand's products, including the #1 selling Flying Insect Trap,3 and the Instant Action Sprays, are available for purchase online at zevoinsect.com.

About Zevo™

Launched in 2017, Zevo provides smart insect control products that kill bugs in and around your home in a different way. Part of Procter & Gamble, Zevo’s suite of household insect sprays, plug-in trap systems, and On-Body products control crawling, flying, and stinging insects, and are made to bother bugs, not your family. Zevo products are available for purchase online at zevoinsect.com and at all major retailers across the U.S. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.comfor the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com%2Fnews.

1 Calendar Year 2022, NielsenIQ Scanning Data, Pest Control Category (Insecticides and Insect Repellent)

2 2019 Habits and Practices Data (Product Insights)

3 Calendar Year 2022, Nielsen Total US Sales Data, Insecticide Category

