E-Cite and ClearMarket Launch Nationwide EV Distribution Network Becoming the First All EV Dealership Opening in the Cerritos Auto Square, the World's Largest Automall

48 minutes ago
E-Cite and ClearMarket's exactCar Brand Offers Customers in and around Cerritos, CA a Modern Automotive Buying and Selling Experience

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) a next generation specialty electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced the rollout of its exactCar E-Cite EV dealerships with the opening of its first dealership in Cerritos, CA.

exactCar E-Cite of Cerritos is located at 18120 Studebaker Road, Cerritos CA, 90703 on a prime corner of the Cerritos Auto Square, the World's Largest Automall, and sits against the 605 freeway near the 5-freeway interchange, one of the nation's busiest stretches of road, giving E-Cite's EV brand visibility to over 300,000 commuters per day.

exactCar E-Cite of Cerritos is the brand's first location in the U.S. and follows the recent agreement between E-Cite and ClearMarket to expand exactCar E-Cite dealerships into 48 states with a nationwide distribution and service network that is expected to reach 100 percent of the U.S. population by 2025.

ClearMarket's CEO, Kevin Azzouz remarked "EV platform-based vehicle development will continue to empower high quality, highly specialized market-driven custom vehicle creators to take more market share over the next few years. E-Cite has demonstrated their ability to deliver specialized vehicles that address consumer market segments that are underserved with today's vehicle offerings. We're very excited to join E-Cite in pursuing this new automotive market trend."

Gene Langmesser, E-Cite's COO stated, "We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first E-Cite location in Cerritos by ClearMarket. ClearMarket's exactCar ecommerce platform and dealership hybrid model makes them a perfect partner to spearhead E-Cites sales, service and distribution network. Knowing that the sales and service process will be handled using the most refined and technologically advanced processes allows us to focus on our core competency which is to design and build iconic EV Vehicles"

The upcoming exactCar E-Cite ecommerce website allows for any car to be sold to anyone, anywhere while brick-and-mortar dealerships allow consumers to take delivery of their new E-Cite EV from a trusted dealership nearby.

E-Cite's next-generation website and physical EV dealerships are part of E-Cite and ClearMarket's hybrid digital-physical commerce model following consumer trends showing that most consumers start the car shopping process online but want to buy a car in-person at a dealership.

ClearMarket's success building automotive marketplaces and dealerships stems from their award-winning technologies and unsurpassed guest experience.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors

http://www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive https://acclaimedauto.com/ and N2A Motors http://www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

