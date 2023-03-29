VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company") ( TSXV:BRG, Financial) | (FSE:B7LM) | (OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated March 20, 2023 with a private British Columbia corporation (the "Optionor"), to acquire a 100% undivided interest in one hundred and five (105) mining claims, covering approximately 5,300 hectares, located in the Nemaska area of Quebec, approximately 160 kilometres west of James Bay, Quebec (the "Nemaska2 Extension").

The Nemaska2 Extension lithium project is located directly adjacent to Li-Ft Power Lithium Project to the south, directly adjacent to Brunswick and Dios Explorations lithium projects to the north and ~23km west of Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi lithium mine which hosts 27.3 million tonnes (Mt) of proven and probable reserves. The Nemaska2 Extension is a continuous extension of the Company's existing Nemaska2 lithium project (see March 17, 2023 Press Release for details) bringing the total land package to 8,300 hectares. The Nemaska2 Extension covers several geological areas, containing Archean pink granite and pegmatite as well several outcrops with similar geology as Pontax Lithium showing with the Formation d'Anatacau-Pivert 1 amphibolitized basalt and amphibolite. The Pontax Lithium showing is located 40km to the west. There are several lithium metal lake bottom sediment anomalies combined with other anomalous critical elements. The geochemical signature is comparable to that observed at Pivert-Rose and Pontax-Lithium, with higher values in the secondary environment.

Management Commentary

Rob Birmingham, CEO of Brigadier Gold Limited, comments, "We are very pleased to have quickly closed on this key extension to Nemaska2, bringing our total claims in the James Bay region to 8,300 hectares. Importantly, the contiguous land package hosts easily accessible on-site infrastructure, including the regions primary east-west highway, powerline, aerodrome, railway and an accommodations camp; thus allowing for an expeditious and cost efficient exploration program. We look forward to updating our shareholders in the near future as we prepare to examine the property for its lithium potential."

Option Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, in order to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Nemaska2 Extension, subject to a 2% NSR and Bonus in favor of the Optionor, the Vendor must pay an aggregate of $250,000, including a cash payment of $10,000 within fourteen days of the effective date of the Option Agreement; a cash payment of $40,000 within ninety days of the effective date of the Option Agreement; and cash payments of $100,000 or at the Company's discretion, issuance to the Optionor of shares in the Company with a then equivalent value of $100,000, on each of the first, and second anniversaries of the Effective Date of the Option Agreement. Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Optionor will receive a one-time payment in the amount of $1 million, in cash or shares of the Company, in the event a report compliant with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") establishes mineral resources valued over $100,000,000 with respect to the Nemaska2 Extension (the "Bonus").

Closing of the transaction is subject to approval of the TSXV.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., a member of the Company's Board of Directors, a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

