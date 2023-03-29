KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced its wholly owned Green-X Corp ("Green-X") signed an agreement with myESG to provide rating modules and guiding platform that assess an entity's ESG progress and orientation. Green-X validates and endorses myESG's platform for potential issuers who intend to list on its Digital Asset Exchange.

Green-X is the first Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed by the Malaysia's Labuan Financial Services Authority. myESG platform complimentsESG Quick Start Guidesfor SMEs recognized by Green-X. This initiative will be provided free for SME issuers during their initial onboarding.

According to United Nation Global Compact (UNGC), small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) make up 90% of businesses globally. Asian Development Bank (ADB) classifies at least 71 million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Southeast Asia. They account for 97% of all businesses in the region and employ 67% of the working population. Despite their numbers, MSMEs in the region contribute 40.5% to each country's gross domestic product on average and 19.2% of total export value in 2020. Despite their enormous impact, many are not yet fully engaged on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

myESG CEO and Founder, Hon Seng, NG said: "Our vision to accelerate ESG adoption among SMEs are well aligned with Green-X's aspiration. Our proprietary rating and disclosure platform enables a more effective and efficient ESG adoption."

Green-X CEO, Dr. CK Lee said: "myESG's panel of experts have more than 25 years of extensive experiences in ESG implementation in Asia Pacific region. I strongly believe this collaboration will accelerate our STO global business expansion plan."

About myESG

myESG is a platform for SMEs to assess and manage risks associated with their environmental, social and governance practices and performance. myESG has its proprietary approach in coaching and aligning SMEs with global ESG expectations. myESG Pulse© and myESG Star+© are innovative solutions specifically designed to address the needs and challenges encountered by SMEs. Built around enterprise risk management approach and aligned with the major ESG disclosure schemes, myESG Pulse© is a ESG rating and disclosure tool which allows transparent disclosure of ESG performance. It connects SMEs with their stakeholders through the digital platform provided by myESG. Realizing the resource constraint often faced by SMEs, myESG Star+© offers a systematic guide for businesses to gradually adopt and integrate ESG into their operating philosophy through nine (9) proprietary stages, progressing the businesses to becoming ESG-aligned.

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, CryptoSX and Green-X for STOs, health, wellness and fine art as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

