Leslie's Urges Pool Owners to Immediately Stop Using Chlorine Tablets that Do Not Have Mandatory EPA Labeling

6 minutes ago
PHOENIX, March 22, 2023

Company educates consumers on the importance of reading pool chemical product labels to ensure they are safe for swimmers, the environment, and pool equipment

PHOENIX, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, is urging consumers to immediately stop using chlorinating tablets sold on Amazon and other third-party seller marketplaces under imported product brand names originating from China and other countries. As of the date of this release, these products do not bear the required U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) label, and could cause harm to swimmers, the environment, and pool equipment.

The imported chlorine tablets are sold under the following brand names:

  • Rayyakicg
  • Womtri
  • Mr.Bee
  • Superpool
  • Yumitis
  • LushRoyale
  • Adevit
  • Wisive
  • Lonko5Ding
  • Flyjoy
  • G-Mood
  • Ghantoy

The U.S. EPA is the federal agency that protects people and the environment from significant health risks, sponsors and conducts research, as well as develops and enforces environmental regulations.

Under the U.S. Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), sanitizing products like chlorinating tablets used in swimming pools -- the most common pool sanitizer used in the nation -- must be registered with the U.S. EPA and have labeling that includes an EPA Registration Number, EPA Establishment Number, and the name of the manufacturer or distributor of the product.

The above brand names are currently sold in 1-inch and 3-inch tablets in 2.65, 5 and 8-pound packages and do not include this mandatory EPA labelling. Without the EPA label, pool owners should not assume that these chlorinating products will keep pool water safe and free from harmful contaminants or that they are generally safe for people and the environment.

Leslie's encourages pool owners to read labels closely for these crucial EPA labeling requirements when purchasing any pool sanitization products and chemicals from any retailer.

"We support the EPA in their efforts to ensure pool products are safe for consumer use, and we want to ensure all pool owners are informed of these potentially harmful products so we can make the upcoming 2023 swim season safe for all," said Mike Egeck, CEO of Leslie's.

About Leslie's
Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 990 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

