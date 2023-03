Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 earnings prior to the market open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on May 9, 2023 at 8:30am ET.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13736844. The call will also be webcast and available in listen-only mode at this link: UE+First+Quarter+2023+Earnings+Conference+Call, or on the investors page of our website: www.uedge.com.

If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be available at the webcast link above, or on the investors page of our website for one year following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available starting Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:30am ET through Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11:59pm ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13736844.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

